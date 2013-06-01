Special Section

ADVERTISEMENT
Validating Antibodies: An Urgent Need
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Dec 1, 2014 | 6 min read
Highlights from a webinar held by The Scientist to discuss the role of antibody validation and cataloging in improving data reproducibility
PCR: Past, Present, & Future
Jeffrey M. Perkel | Dec 1, 2013 | 6 min read
Highlights from a webinar held by The Scientist to celebrate 30 years of PCR: the technique's invention, quantitative real-time PCR, and digital PCR
Decoding DNA: New Twists and Turns
Kerry Grens | Jun 1, 2013 | 10+ min read
Highlights from a series of three webinars on the future of genome research, held by The Scientist to celebrate 60 years of the DNA double helix
