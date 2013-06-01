ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Special Section
Special Section
Validating Antibodies: An Urgent Need
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Dec 1, 2014
| 6 min read
Highlights from a webinar held by
The Scientist
to discuss the role of antibody validation and cataloging in improving data reproducibility
PCR: Past, Present, & Future
Jeffrey M. Perkel
| Dec 1, 2013
| 6 min read
Highlights from a webinar held by
The Scientist
to celebrate 30 years of PCR: the technique's invention, quantitative real-time PCR, and digital PCR
Decoding DNA: New Twists and Turns
Kerry Grens
| Jun 1, 2013
| 10+ min read
Highlights from a series of three webinars on the future of genome research, held by
The Scientist
to celebrate 60 years of the DNA double helix
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT