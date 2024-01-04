Clinicians use biomarkers to diagnose, track, and treat many medical conditions, including neurological disorders. Scientists search for new biomarkers and methods that strengthen the sensitivity of existing biomarkers to fulfill unmet clinical needs and improve patient outcomes.

Download this ebook from Quanterix to discover

Common biomarkers for neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis

Highly sensitive and accurate tools for blood biomarker detection and development

Biomarker assays that enable drug development and support clinical trials