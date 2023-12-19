Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) have become very popular in the laboratory for disease modeling, drug discovery, and developmental biology research. However, stem cell expansion and differentiation is a sensitive process, and although numerous strategies have been developed in this sector, there is still ample space to grow. Improving and optimizing stem cell differentiation requires a focus on process knowledge—including finding better strategies for colony selection, media composition, and cell culture; developing new technologies for observing and monitoring cellular behavior at genotypic and phenotypic levels during differentiation; and employing high-throughput screening techniques to assess cell growth, health, and functional properties in a streamlined and automated way.
