Sponsored Quiz

LabQuiz: Following the Guidelines - How the West(ern) Was Won
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Sep 25, 2018 | 1 min read
Does your brain turn to refried beans when trying to make sense of Western blot publication guidelines? Rest easy, pioneer, for there’s gold in them thar guidelines, and this quiz will help steer you to complete comprehension.
LabQuiz: The Filtration Game
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Aug 14, 2018 | 1 min read
What IS that glob of bacterial contamination floating in your culture, anyway? Sounds like you need a filtration fix!
LabQuiz: Pop (Culture) Quiz
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Jul 9, 2018 | 1 min read
Time for some propagation problem-solving!
LabQuiz: Are You A Cancer Immunotherapy Mastermind?
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Apr 25, 2018 | 1 min read
Chemotherapy? Nah. Radiation? Nope. Cancer immunotherapy's where it's at!
LabQuiz: Would You Bet on a Blot? Western Blot Data Integrity Challenges
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Mar 13, 2018 | 1 min read
How confident are you in your Western blotting technique?
LabQuiz: Stem Cells - From Bench to Bedside
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 7, 2017 | 1 min read
Cell therapy is now a reality. Time to brush up on stem cells!
LabQuiz: Neuroscience Challenge
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Oct 31, 2017 | 1 min read
Are you a pathology pro or a neuroanatomy novice? 
LabQuiz: Is Your Way the PCR Highway?
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Oct 24, 2017 | 1 min read
The road to PCR was paved... with pavement.
LabQuiz: DNA Kirigami - How Well Do You Play?
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Aug 29, 2017 | 1 min read
Genome editing has made it fast and easy to move genes around. With the ability to alter any DNA sequence, the possibilities are endless! Put your DNA fold-and-cut strategy to the test with our LabQuiz. Do you have what it takes to advance your DNA origami expertise to the glistening future of DNA kirigami?
LabQuiz: Are You a Cell Culture Expert?
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Aug 15, 2017 | 1 min read
Cell culture smarts are critical to the reproducibility of your research. Are you an inCelligent expert or just an amateur inCellectual? Take the quiz to get your rank!
LabQuiz: iPSCs
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Mar 21, 2017 | 1 min read
Are you the lab expert on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)? Take our test to find out how much you really know.
LabQuiz: How Well do you Know Your Culture Media?
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Feb 21, 2017 | 1 min read
Do you know the real story behind your culture-media additives? Find out if you're a media maven or a cell-nutrition newbie in our LabQuiz!
LabQuiz: Organelle Challenge
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Jan 31, 2017 | 1 min read
Are you familiar with the building blocks of our cells? Test your knowledge with our LabQuiz: Organelle Challenge! 
LabQuiz: Let it Snow!
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Dec 12, 2016 | 1 min read
Do you know your mistletoe from your poinsettia or do you need to go back to Rudolph’s school of winter science? Go grab a hot drink and a mince pie and find out whether you’re more of a nerdy nutcracker or a sugarplum fairy when it comes to wintertime science facts.
LabQuiz: The ABCs of Neurotransmission
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 1, 2016 | 1 min read
Are you a synapse scholar, or are you squandering all that (action) potential? See how your synapse knowledge potentiates in this LabQuiz!
LabQuiz: V for Variability
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Oct 11, 2016 | 1 min read
When you think about Western blots, a few letters that might come to mind are WB, PVDF, and SDS, but one letter that is critical to interpreting your Westerns is V... for Variability. Learn the truth about controlling for variability in our LabQuiz. 
LabQuiz: It's Alive! Or is it?
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Oct 3, 2016 | 1 min read
Would you pass basic Biology, or do you need Bio bootcamp? Can you tell if these things are alive, were ever alive, or constitute life?
LabQuiz: Can you Spot a Keeper? Test your Genotyping IQ!
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Aug 31, 2016 | 1 min read
Do you know when to swipe left or swipe right on your mice? Find out how much you really know about genotyping mice as a key component of managing mouse colonies efficiently.
LabQuiz: The Protein Problem
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Aug 25, 2016 | 1 min read
Do you know your leucine from your lysine? Your alanine from your arginine? Test your peptide proficiency in our amino acid structure quiz!
