Thursday, January 25, 2024

2:30-4:00 PM Eastern Time

B cells are the classical shield bearers of immune system memory, but memory T cell phenotypes also exist, playing crucial roles in controlling viral infections and modulating immune responses.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist’s Creative Services Team, Grégoire Lauvau and Marcus Buggert will explain what memory T cells are, how they differ from cytotoxic T cells, and their function in human tissues during physiological and pathological situations.

Topics to be covered

Unravelling the induction and functions of CD8 + T cell memory

T cell memory T cell immunity in human tissues and response to SARS-CoV-2



Grégoire Lauvau, PhD

Professor

The Sylvia and Robest Olnick Faculty Scholar in Cancer Research

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Department of Microbiology and Immunology



Marcus Buggert, PhD

Assistant Professor

Karolinska Institutet

Department of Medicine Huddinge

Center for Infectious Medicine (CIM)