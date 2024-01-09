This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Thursday, January 25, 2024
2:30-4:00 PM Eastern Time
B cells are the classical shield bearers of immune system memory, but memory T cell phenotypes also exist, playing crucial roles in controlling viral infections and modulating immune responses.
In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist’s Creative Services Team, Grégoire Lauvau and Marcus Buggert will explain what memory T cells are, how they differ from cytotoxic T cells, and their function in human tissues during physiological and pathological situations.
Topics to be covered
- Unravelling the induction and functions of CD8+ T cell memory
- T cell immunity in human tissues and response to SARS-CoV-2
Grégoire Lauvau, PhD
Marcus Buggert, PhD