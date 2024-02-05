This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

11:00 AM-12:00 PM Eastern Time

As the demands and requirements for new antibodies continue to evolve, access to broader antibody sequence diversity coupled with a powerful screening technology is critical. Unlike hybridoma and display technologies that can limit antibody diversity and require months to perform, Beacon® optofluidic technology enables rapid selection of lead candidates by function-first screening of single B cells to increase success rates and shorten antibody discovery timelines to days.

In this webinar brought to you by Bruker Cellular Analysis, Vincent Pai will present the full Beacon antibody discovery suite for screening primary plasma cells and memory B cells.

Topics to be covered

How researchers leverage optofluidic technology to perform upfront, in-depth functional characterization

How the technology enables rapid discovery of high value monoclonal antibodies across many different species and B cell sources



Vincent Pai

Associate Director, Product Management

Bruker Cellular Analysis