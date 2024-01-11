LIVE Symposium
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM Eastern Time
Common infectious disease treatments, including antibiotics and antivirals, or preventative strategies, such as vaccination, often fail to successfully combat the microbes that they target due to drug resistance mutations, phenotypic switching, antigenic diversity, and emerging variants. Consequently, scientists must develop new approaches in the war against infectious diseases.
In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist’s Creative Services Team, researchers will discuss how they investigate, combat, and prevent infections caused by evolving bacterial and viral pathogens.
Symposium program
9:30 AM – Introduction
9:40 AM – TBD
Nancy Woychik, PhD
10:10 AM – The Role of FHL1 in Alphavirus Replication and Pathogenesis with Implications for Alphavirus Vaccine Design
Wern Hann Ng, MSc
10:40 AM – Universal Bivalent Vaccines Against Influenza and RSV Viruses
Xuguang (Sean) Li, MD, PhD
11:10 AM – Chimeric Epitope Based Vaccines for the Prevention of Lyme Disease and Other Tick-Borne Diseases
Richard T. Marconi, PhD
11:40 AM - Open panel Q&A session
Charlene Lancaster from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.
