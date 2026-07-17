Standardizing Oncology NGS for Biomarker-Ready Translational Research
Webinar

Standardizing Oncology NGS for Biomarker-Ready Translational Research

Explore how automated targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows can improve reproducibility, reduce variability, and support standardized biomarker discovery for translational oncology research.

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This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand. 

Thursday, August 27th, 2026
 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET 

Translational oncology teams need NGS workflows that deliver trustworthy biomarker data, scale across growing studies and support future clinical decision-making. However, many labs still rely on manual library preparation workflows that increase hands-on time, introduce variability and make standardization across sites and operators difficult.

In this webinar, experts from Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences will discuss how Archer FUSIONPlex-HT (FP) and VARIANTPlex-HT (VP) assays, automated on the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler can help address these challenges. Attendees will see how a walkaway, medium-throughput workflow can reduce hands-on time while maintaining comparable library quality and concordant expected fusion and variant detection relative to manual preparation.

Topics to be covered

  • Understand how automation can improve reproducibility and confidence in oncology biomarker workflows
  • Learn how the Archer FP and VP protocols on the Biomek i3 can reduce hands-on time while maintaining comparable performance to manual workflows
  • Identify ways to standardize and scale targeted NGS workflows for translational research


      Randy Pares

Randy Pares
Automation Staff Specialist
Integrated DNA Technologies



Eedann McCord, PhD

Eedann McCord, PhD
Sr. Field Application Scientist
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences




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