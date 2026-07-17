Standardizing Oncology NGS for Biomarker-Ready Translational Research

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.
Thursday, August 27th, 2026
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET
Translational oncology teams need NGS workflows that deliver trustworthy biomarker data, scale across growing studies and support future clinical decision-making. However, many labs still rely on manual library preparation workflows that increase hands-on time, introduce variability and make standardization across sites and operators difficult.
In this webinar, experts from Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences will discuss how Archer FUSIONPlex-HT (FP) and VARIANTPlex-HT (VP) assays, automated on the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler can help address these challenges. Attendees will see how a walkaway, medium-throughput workflow can reduce hands-on time while maintaining comparable library quality and concordant expected fusion and variant detection relative to manual preparation.
Topics to be covered
- Understand how automation can improve reproducibility and confidence in oncology biomarker workflows
- Learn how the Archer FP and VP protocols on the Biomek i3 can reduce hands-on time while maintaining comparable performance to manual workflows
- Identify ways to standardize and scale targeted NGS workflows for translational research
Randy Pares
Eedann McCord, PhD