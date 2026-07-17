Standardizing Oncology NGS for Biomarker-Ready Translational Research

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, August 27th, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Translational oncology teams need NGS workflows that deliver trustworthy biomarker data, scale across growing studies and support future clinical decision-making. However, many labs still rely on manual library preparation workflows that increase hands-on time, introduce variability and make standardization across sites and operators difficult.

In this webinar, experts from Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences will discuss how Archer FUSIONPlex-HT (FP) and VARIANTPlex-HT (VP) assays, automated on the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler can help address these challenges. Attendees will see how a walkaway, medium-throughput workflow can reduce hands-on time while maintaining comparable library quality and concordant expected fusion and variant detection relative to manual preparation.

Topics to be covered

Understand how automation can improve reproducibility and confidence in oncology biomarker workflows

Learn how the Archer FP and VP protocols on the Biomek i3 can reduce hands-on time while maintaining comparable performance to manual workflows

Identify ways to standardize and scale targeted NGS workflows for translational research





Randy Pares

Automation Staff Specialist

Integrated DNA Technologies





Eedann McCord, PhD

Sr. Field Application Scientist

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences







