Streamlined mRNA Synthesis with Linear DNA Templates

mRNA is commonly transcribed from linear DNA templates through in vitro transcription (IVT). DNA templates derived from plasmids typically require additional cloning, purification, linearization, or amplification steps to generate stable, functional mRNA. Cell-free linear templates, on the other hand, are ready-to-use, eliminating the cumbersome work of cell-based cloning without compromising quality.

Download this application note to learn about a more efficient and cost-effective approach to mRNA synthesis than conventional plasmid-based methods.