Researchers examine biological samples in an oncology lab
eBook

Studying Cancer Biology Through the Proteome

Studies show how proteomics can help identify dynamic biological changes associated with disease progression, treatment response, and recurrence

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Cancer is a dynamic process, but many established research approaches capture only part of the biological picture. Imaging, genomics, and limited circulating biomarkers each provide valuable information, yet they can miss the systemic changes that reflect how cancer develops, adapts, and responds to intervention.

By measuring proteins in blood and other biofluids, proteomics offers a distinct way to study tumor biology and host response. This eBook brings together studies exploring how protein biomarkers can help characterize cancer biology across the disease continuum.

Download this eBook to explore how proteomics can help researchers

  • Identify candidate protein signatures associated with cancer risk and early disease biology
  • Reveal disease-specific patterns relevant to future biomarker development and cancer classification
  • Investigate biological pathways associated with malignancy, treatment response, and resistance
  • Characterize protein changes associated with treatment response, toxicity, recurrence, and disease-free survival


For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Thank you.

Sponsored by

  • Olink

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, FatCamera

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