Supplement

Lafayette Frederick
Ishani Ganguli | Nov 6, 2005 | 2 min read
Lafayette Frederick was born in Dog Bog, Mississippi, and grew up with five brothers and sisters on a cotton farm in Missouri, where his sharecropper father taught him and other local kids in a one-room schoolhouse that doubled as a church.
Avery August
Stacey Schultz | Nov 6, 2005 | 3 min read
When Avery August was a college student, he thought his love of science meant he could pursue only one career: medicine.
Tin-Chuen Yeung
Karen Pallarito | Nov 6, 2005 | 2 min read
Throughout much of his career, Tin-Chuen Yeung has straddled two worlds within the life sciences: bench science and business development.
Diane Pennica
Anne Harding | Nov 6, 2005 | 3 min read
Being a woman helped Diane Pennica to make the greatest breakthrough of her career, but not in a way one might expect.
The Guide
The Scientist Staff | Nov 6, 2005 | 1 min read
It's all about who you know, they say, and success in the life sciences is no exception.
Where are the Black Scientists?
Amri Johnson | Nov 6, 2005 | 5 min read
At the National Institutes of Health, the premiere biomedical research institution in the United States, the struggle against human disease takes on particular significance when we consider the disproportionate impact these diseases have on the country's minority communities.
Getting a Head Start
Kate Fodor | Nov 6, 2005 | 5 min read
The word "minority" is becoming a misnomer in many parts of the United States.
Women on the Rise
Kate Fodor | Nov 6, 2005 | 6 min read
Early this year, Harvard University President Lawrence Summers made his now-famous remarks speculating that female scientists may have difficulty winning tenured faculty positions because of differences in "intrinsic aptitude."
The Biology Scholars Program helps turn the big world of UC-Berkeley into family for aspiring scientists
The Scientist Staff | Nov 6, 2005 | 2 min read
When Juan Magana applied to University of California, Berkeley, at his sister's urging, he didn't know much about the school.
A Decade of Progress for Women in Science ...
Nancy Hopkins | Nov 6, 2005 | 3 min read
In 1995 it was unimaginable that within 10 years the presidents of Princeton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Michigan, and University of California at San Diego would all be women, and remarkably, women scientists.
Bayer program helps kids, and their teachers, get excited about science
The Scientist Staff | Nov 6, 2005 | 2 min read
Bayer Corporation's Rebecca Lucore is worried about the future.
Building Rainbow Coalitions
Karen Pallarito | Nov 6, 2005 | 4 min read
Employees at Bayer Biological Products in Berkeley, Calif., throw a party once a year celebrating their diverse cultural backgrounds.
Leading by Example
Lan Nguyen | Nov 6, 2005 | 7 min read
The first in her family to go to college, Jocelyn Nadeau entered Smith College intending to major in psychology.
Diversity in the life sciences
Ivan Oransky | Nov 6, 2005 | 3 min read
in industryand academia.
It's About Who You Know ...
Charles Choi | Nov 6, 2005 | 5 min read
Function at Hunter College of the City University of New York is among the most diverse in the sciences.
Why Diversity Matters
Trish Lawrence | Nov 6, 2005 | 4 min read
Creativity and innovation are essential to the pharmaceutical sector.
Resources
The Scientist Staff | Nov 6, 2005 | 6 min read
This resource guide lists a selection of scholarships, grants, organizations, and other support targeted to underrepresented groups, including individuals with disabilities.
Disability is not a Handicap
Anne Harding | Nov 6, 2005 | 6 min read
Anne Swanson can't think of a time when she wasn't fascinated by science.
Representing the Real World
The Scientist Staff | Nov 6, 2005 | 5 min read
The Scientist spoke to four distinguished scientists, all belonging to "underrepresented groups," about their experiences and their views on diversity.
The Profiles
The Scientist Staff | Nov 6, 2005 | 1 min read
In this section, seven prominent life scientists from underrepresented groups in academia and industry talk about their lives and career paths.
