Swiss Rockets Collaborates with Lonza to Advance Torqur’s Oncology Drug Candidate Bimiralisib into Late-Stage Clinical Development

Torqur AG, an innovative clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing treatments for oncology and dermatology, and Lonza, one of the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), announced an agreement for the clinical supply of bimiralisib, an investigational therapy being explored across multiple indications, with its most advanced program in development for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK). The collaboration underpins Lonza’s commitment to supporting emerging biotech companies in translating promising science into medicines for patients.

AK is a common pre‑cancerous skin condition caused by chronic sun exposure and represents the leading precursor to cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Despite its prevalence, AK is frequently underdiagnosed, underscoring the need for effective therapeutic options. Bimiralisib is Torqur’s lead drug candidate used primarily for oncology indications. This potent oral dual-acting PI3K and mTOR inhibitor is currently under clinical phase II evaluation for the treatment of AK.

Under the agreement, Lonza will provide technology transfer, process optimization, and cGMP manufacturing services for bimiralisib, supporting Torqur with the expertise and flexibility required to advance a high‑potential clinical‑stage program. Manufacturing will be carried out across Lonza’s highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient facilities in Nansha (CN) and Visp (CH).

Christian Seufert, Head of Advanced Synthesis, EVP and EC Member, Lonza, commented: “We are pleased to support Torqur in advancing the development of bimiralisib by leveraging our highly potent small‑molecule manufacturing expertise, global facility network and cGMP manufacturing capabilities. This collaboration reflects Lonza’s commitment to enabling our customers to progress promising therapies through robust, high‑quality manufacturing solutions. The collaboration with Torqur is an example of how Lonza supports biotechs in advancing innovation that has the potential to make a real difference for patients.”

Dr. Vladimir Cmiljanovic, CEO of Swiss Rockets, added: “Collaborating with Lonza provides us with a highly experienced manufacturing partner that shares our commitment to advancing our program and bringing bimiralisib to patients. Lonza’s technical expertise and collaborative approach strengthen the foundation needed to advance bimiralisib into late-stage clinical development. We remain focused on delivering a novel therapeutic option for patients across oncology indications, including actinic keratosis.”