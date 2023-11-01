ADVERTISEMENT
biochemistry
2 days ago
| 5 min read
Genotoxic Effects of Base and Prime Editing
A risk-benefit analysis of gene editing tools in stem cells revealed that base and prime editing carry vulnerabilities similar to those of CRISPR-Cas9, but at a reduced rate.
3 days ago
| 3 min read
Building Nerf Gun Blasters from DNA Bricks
A Sticky Situation: Optimizing Cell Culture with Essential Extracellular Matrix Proteins
Improving Tumor Microenvironment Proteomics Using Spatial Biology
Home
Categories
biochemistry
Shedding Light on Cell Attachment
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Jan 8, 2024
| 3 min read
Cell adhesion may be initiated by small proteins previously viewed as helpers, not main players in attachment.
Building Biomolecular Machines
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
William Shih draws inspiration from origami and jigsaw puzzles in his quest to build bigger DNA nanorobots.
An Introduction to Metabolomics
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| 5 min read
As the closest reflection of biological phenotype, metabolomics provides critical information about human health and disease.
Why Do Mosquitoes Bite Some People More Than Others?
Laura Tran, PhD
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Scientists itch to decipher the cues that make some people mosquito magnets.
Analyzing Phantom Spectra
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Katarzyna Tych wants to normalize failure as part of the scientific process.
Revolutionizing Laboratory Work with Connected Electronic Pipettes
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Joni Åke and Sandra Söderholm will share how researchers can use electronic pipettes to improve accuracy and accelerate research results.
A Journey With Metabolism, Parasites, and Cancer
Laura Tran, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 7 min read
Piet Borst led stellar work on cell organelles, trypanosomes, and cancer drug resistance during the golden age of biology.
Infographic: Phage Display Allows Rapid Screening of Millions of Peptides
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 3 min read
A viral protein expression method links proteins and their coding instructions, enabling easier target identification for downstream analysis.
Turning the PAGE: Tips for Protein Electrophoresis and Western Blotting
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Kelly Wolfe will discuss the dos and don’ts of protein electrophoresis and western blotting.
Coming Into the Fold: DNA Origami
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 9 min read
In 2006, Paul Rothemund transformed the field of DNA nanotechnology when he unveiled an innovative approach for making shapes and patterns from genetic material.
Infographic: Recombinase Polymerase Amplification in Action
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 4 min read
A rapid isothermal amplification technique enables pathogen identification and antibiotic resistance detection in low-resource settings.
Whenever, Wherever: Taking DNA Amplification Outside the Lab
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 10 min read
Recombinase polymerase amplification lets researchers rapidly replicate DNA in the clinic, in the field, or even in the International Space Station.
Phage Display: Finding the One in a Million
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 10+ min read
A combinatorial approach enabled high-throughput screening of protein libraries for desired target binding.
Wearable Biosensors and Their Applications
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| 5 min read
Allowing users to continually monitor biological signals over time, wearable biosensors pave the way toward personalized healthcare.
Why Does Everything Taste Like Chicken?
Laura Tran, PhD
| Dec 1, 2023
| 2 min read
With an appetite for answers, scientists get to the meat of why some unusual foods taste like our favorite fowl.
A Virus that Generates Electricity
Andrew Chapman
| Nov 17, 2023
| 3 min read
Melting a bacteriophage’s coat of proteins turns it into a tiny power plant, which could fire up the discovery of new bioengineered devices.
Best Practices for Single-Cell Proteomics Using Mass Spectrometry
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Runsheng Zheng and Fernanda Salvato will discuss how to optimally examine single-cell proteomes through label-free, data-independent acquisition (DIA) mass spectrometry.
Bacterial Time Capsules May Inform Future Medicines
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Historical samples of bloodstream infections hold secrets to
Escherichia coli
’s evolutionary history and the emergence of virulent clones.
A Ticking Firebomb
Laura Tran, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Annalise Rogalsky finally got the potassium metal to react, but not during her experiment.
