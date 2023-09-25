ADVERTISEMENT
Jan 3, 2024
| 3 min read
Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities
Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.
Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Building Biomolecular Machines
An Overview of High Throughput Screening
Hijacking Viruses: Optimizing Lentivirus-Based Cell Engineering
Addressing Power and Pitfalls in Machine Learning Neoantigen Prediction
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| Dec 11, 2023
| 4 min read
Researchers honed prediction models and datasets to unlock the potential of deep neural networks in biological applications while avoiding bias.
Mean, Green, Antibody-producing Machines
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Dec 1, 2023
| 2 min read
A plant-based monoclonal antibody goes head-to-head with its commercial counterpart to target tumors in mice.
Precision Medicine: A New Era in Cancer Therapy
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| 6 min read
Precision medicine helps clinicians tailor individual treatments, addressing genetic mutations, tumor microenvironment variations, and therapeutic resistance.
The Christmas Mix-up
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Dec 1, 2023
| 2 min read
In a rush to wrap up an experiment before the holidays, a slip of the hand almost ruined the festive mood for Cleo Parisi.
Epigenetic Changes Drive Cancer
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| Nov 28, 2023
| 3 min read
An analysis of almost 700 different tumors revealed that DNA methylation drives tumorigenesis just like genetic mutations do.
The Art and Science of Synthetic Biology
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 2 min read
Researchers get creative using bacterial bits and pieces to produce synthetic cells for studying cancer.
A microRNA Family Drives the T Cell Response in Cancer
Niki Spahich, PhD
| Nov 11, 2023
| 4 min read
When their in vitro and in vivo results conflicted, researchers took a deep dive into microRNAs’ influence on T cell memory formation.
Biosensors for Colorectal Cancer
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 4 min read
Engineered bacteria sound the alarm on a common oncogenic mutation.
Aging and Cancer
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| 6 min read
The relationship between aging and cancer is complex, with several shared underlying mechanisms.
Targeting Breast Cancer Metastasis
Tanvir Khan, PhD
| Oct 16, 2023
| 3 min read
Researchers inhibited molecules that regulate both tumor and immune cell migration and their crosstalk signaling to impede metastasis.
Mega Multiplexing for Exploring Diseased Tissues
Niki Spahich, PhD
| Oct 16, 2023
| 4 min read
Researchers at KU Leuven specialize in performing a multiplex immunohistochemistry method that uses conventional antibodies and pathologist-driven data analysis.
Beyond Skin Deep: Analyzing Melanoma Cells Through Morphology
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Evelyn Lattmann will discuss how she examined melanoma cell morphology without labels using an AI-based microscope system.
Overcoming Cancer Therapy Obstacles With Epitope Editing
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| Oct 12, 2023
| 3 min read
Editing epitopes expressed on the surfaces of transplanted hematopoietic stem cells renders them resistant to AML treatments without affecting their critical functions.
A Machine Learning Tool Uncloaks the Hidden Sources of Cancer Cells
Rachael Moeller Gorman
| Oct 5, 2023
| 4 min read
Researchers created a model that uses clinical testing data to locate the primary site of cancer cells with no known origin, likely improving survival.
Unlocking the Secrets within Cells Using Next Generation Sequencing
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Next generation sequencing (NGS) core facility scientists and researchers discuss their latest work exploring novel cancer models and stem cells in space.
Machine Learning for Predicting Glioblastoma Prognosis
Tanvir Khan, PhD
| Oct 4, 2023
| 3 min read
Researchers integrate scRNA-seq, spatial transcriptomics, and histology imaging data to show that spatial cellular architecture predicts glioblastoma prognosis.
Nobel Prize for Experiments With Light
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Oct 3, 2023
| 4 min read
Anne L’Huillier, Pierre Agostini, and Ferenc Krausz received this year’s Physics award for creating tools for studying the world of electrons, with future applications in medical diagnostics.
How to Speed Up Cell Therapy Development Processes
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Patrick Schmidt will explore how to streamline CAR T cell product manufacturing processes for immunotherapy.
Tuning T Cells
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Oct 2, 2023
| 2 min read
An often overlooked property of the tumor environment shapes T cell function and may improve T cell therapies.
The Vaginal Microbiome is Finally Getting Recognized
Hannah Thomasy, PhD,
Drug Discovery News
| Sep 25, 2023
| 10+ min read
Vaginal dysbiosis has long been a taboo subject, but studying and optimizing the vaginal microbiome could be a game changer for women's health.
