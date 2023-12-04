ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
cell biology
6 days ago
| 3 min read
Shedding Light on Cell Attachment
Cell adhesion may be initiated by small proteins previously viewed as helpers, not main players in attachment.
Jan 5, 2024
| 3 min read
All-nighters Sometimes Combat Depression
The Art and Science of Synthetic Biology
A Sticky Situation: Optimizing Cell Culture with Essential Extracellular Matrix Proteins
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Categories
cell biology
Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Jan 3, 2024
| 3 min read
Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.
Alcohol Leaves its Mark on Immune Cells
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
The immune system's recovery from chronic alcohol use could take longer than some rehabilitation periods due to alcohol's effects on stem cells.
Aging and Cancer
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| 6 min read
The relationship between aging and cancer is complex, with several shared underlying mechanisms.
AI-Powered Automation: Revolutionizing 3D Cell Culture
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Researchers streamline cell culture with automated systems, incorporating machine learning to save time and improve reproducibility.
Breaking Down Barriers to Single-Cell Resolution
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Microfluidic digital dispensing technology can gently isolate viable and healthy cells suitable for a range of downstream applications.
Improving Tumor Microenvironment Proteomics Using Spatial Biology
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Thomas Campbell will discuss the cutting-edge capabilities of the CellScape™ platform for advancing spatial proteomic analysis of the tumor microenvironment.
Illuminating Craniofacial Development
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Paul Trainor delves into the genetic and environmental factors that shape the head and face.
Curiosity and Compassion Fuel Rare Disease Research
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 1, 2024
| 1 min read
Lauren Drouin shares how personal connections and scientific curiosities drive her work on gene therapy viral vectors.
Beyond Skin Deep: Analyzing Melanoma Cells Through Morphology
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Evelyn Lattmann will discuss how she examined melanoma cell morphology without labels using an AI-based microscope system.
A Journey With Metabolism, Parasites, and Cancer
Laura Tran, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 7 min read
Piet Borst led stellar work on cell organelles, trypanosomes, and cancer drug resistance during the golden age of biology.
Downsizing DNA
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 10 min read
Some species remove up to 90 percent of their genomes during development, but why or how this happens is still a mystery.
Illuminating Organs with Organoids
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Benjamin Freedman talks about the importance of organoids in modeling organ function and disease.
The Cre-
loxP
System: A Powerful Tool in the Genetic Toolbox
Laura Tran, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 9 min read
Standing at the cornerstone of genetic research, Cre-
loxP
recombination serves as molecular scissors for precisely manipulating the genome.
Infographic: Early Placenta Development Sets the Stage
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 2 min read
During early pregnancy, the placenta remodels the uterine environment to support fetal growth
Spatial Relationships in Developmental Biology
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, discover how scientists use spatial biology approaches to investigate human development and disease.
Infographic: Mitochondria, the Cellular Processors
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 1 min read
Following decades of being called “the powerhouse of the cell,” researchers recently proposed a new description that reflects the multifaceted roles of mitochondria.
When Scientists Collaborate, Science Progresses
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 3 min read
Behind every successful scientist, there is another scientist.
Immunohistochemistry: Origins, Tips, and a Look to the Future
Steven Hrycaj, PhD
| 7 min read
An essential staining technique with a long history, immunohistochemistry (IHC) is being upgraded for modern research and clinical applications.
Infographic: Gene Activity in the Cellular Afterlife
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 3 min read
Low oxygen resuscitates gene transcription after death.
Infographic: The Cre-lox System Explained
Laura Tran, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 1 min read
The Cre-lox recombination method orchestrates remarkable genetic manipulations that remain a gold standard for transgenic mice.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT