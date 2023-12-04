ADVERTISEMENT

cell biology

6 days ago | 3 min read

Shedding Light on Cell Attachment

Cell adhesion may be initiated by small proteins previously viewed as helpers, not main players in attachment.
Jan 5, 2024 | 3 min read

All-nighters Sometimes Combat Depression

Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Jan 3, 2024 | 3 min read
Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.
A blue immune cell with a red halo sits in the middle of a yellow spill from a tipping beer mug to the right. Blue bacteria surround the cell.
Alcohol Leaves its Mark on Immune Cells
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
The immune system's recovery from chronic alcohol use could take longer than some rehabilitation periods due to alcohol's effects on stem cells.
Aging and Cancer
Rebecca Roberts, PhD | 6 min read
The relationship between aging and cancer is complex, with several shared underlying mechanisms. 
Test tubes in laboratory, 96 microwells microplate with ABTS
AI-Powered Automation: Revolutionizing 3D Cell Culture
The Scientist Staff | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Researchers streamline cell culture with automated systems, incorporating machine learning to save time and improve reproducibility.
An automated pipetting instrument dispenses green liquid into a clear 96-well plate.
Breaking Down Barriers to Single-Cell Resolution
The Scientist Staff | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Microfluidic digital dispensing technology can gently isolate viable and healthy cells suitable for a range of downstream applications.
Improving Tumor Microenvironment Proteomics Using Spatial Biology
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, Thomas Campbell will discuss the cutting-edge capabilities of the CellScape™ platform for advancing spatial proteomic analysis of the tumor microenvironment.
A mouse embryo in which the head, spine, and limb buds are visible.
Illuminating Craniofacial Development
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Paul Trainor delves into the genetic and environmental factors that shape the head and face.
Abstract illustration depicting coronavirus research concept.
Curiosity and Compassion Fuel Rare Disease Research
The Scientist Staff | Jan 1, 2024 | 1 min read
Lauren Drouin shares how personal connections and scientific curiosities drive her work on gene therapy viral vectors. 
Beyond Skin Deep: Analyzing Melanoma Cells Through Morphology
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, Evelyn Lattmann will discuss how she examined melanoma cell morphology without labels using an AI-based microscope system.  
Piet Borst sits at his desk.
A Journey With Metabolism, Parasites, and Cancer
Laura Tran, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 7 min read
Piet Borst led stellar work on cell organelles, trypanosomes, and cancer drug resistance during the golden age of biology.
Conceptual image of DNA strands
Downsizing DNA
Aparna Nathan, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 10 min read
Some species remove up to 90 percent of their genomes during development, but why or how this happens is still a mystery.
Illuminating Organs with Organoids
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, Benjamin Freedman talks about the importance of organoids in modeling organ function and disease.
Two hands cut and manipulate the genome surrounded by different organs of interest.
The Cre-loxP System: A Powerful Tool in the Genetic Toolbox
Laura Tran, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 9 min read
Standing at the cornerstone of genetic research, Cre-loxP recombination serves as molecular scissors for precisely manipulating the genome.
Infographic showing placenta development
Infographic: Early Placenta Development Sets the Stage
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 2 min read
During early pregnancy, the placenta remodels the uterine environment to support fetal growth
Spatial Relationships in Developmental Biology
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, discover how scientists use spatial biology approaches to investigate human development and disease. 
Infographic showing the multifaceted role of mitochondria
Infographic: Mitochondria, the Cellular Processors
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 1 min read
Following decades of being called “the powerhouse of the cell,” researchers recently proposed a new description that reflects the multifaceted roles of mitochondria.
Illustration of scientists collaborating
When Scientists Collaborate, Science Progresses
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 3 min read
Behind every successful scientist, there is another scientist.
<em >Immunohistochemistry: Origins, Tips, and a Look to the Future</em>
Steven Hrycaj, PhD | 7 min read
An essential staining technique with a long history, immunohistochemistry (IHC) is being upgraded for modern research and clinical applications.
DNA spiral with a human face
Infographic: Gene Activity in the Cellular Afterlife   
Iris Kulbatski, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 3 min read
Low oxygen resuscitates gene transcription after death.
Infographic showing the breeding schematic to generate Cre-loxP tissue-specific knockout mice.
Infographic: The Cre-lox System Explained
Laura Tran, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 1 min read
The Cre-lox recombination method orchestrates remarkable genetic manipulations that remain a gold standard for transgenic mice.
