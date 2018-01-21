ADVERTISEMENT
Biosensors for Colorectal Cancer
Engineered bacteria sound the alarm on a common oncogenic mutation.
Biosensors for Colorectal Cancer
Biosensors for Colorectal Cancer
Engineered bacteria sound the alarm on a common oncogenic mutation.
Engineered bacteria sound the alarm on a common oncogenic mutation.
colorectal cancer
colorectal cancer
Mutated Cohesin Throws DNA Splicing out of Whack, Resulting in Cancer
Shafaq Zia
| Mar 3, 2023
| 2 min read
Cohesin mutations cause dysregulations in alternative splicing, contributing to tumor initiation and progression, a study finds.
Phenotypic Variation in Cancer Cells Often Not Due to Mutations
Jef Akst
| Oct 26, 2022
| 3 min read
Most differences in gene expression among cells within a tumor are likely due to environment or noise, a study suggests.
Internal Clock Disruptions Increase Colon Cancer Risk in Mice
Shafaq Zia
| Aug 19, 2022
| 3 min read
Disturbing circadian rhythms in organoids and mice increases intestinal tumor growth, findings that may explain a recent rise in colon cancer among young adults, the researchers behind the work say.
Caught on Camera
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 1, 2019
| 1 min read
Selected Images of the Day from the-scientist.com
Cancer Cells Increase DNA Mutations to Evade Treatment
Abby Olena, PhD
| Nov 7, 2019
| 3 min read
Colorectal tumor cells limit their DNA repair in response to a targeted therapy, giving them a greater chance to develop resistance to the drug.
Image of the Day: Patient-Derived Organoids
Emily Makowski
| Oct 10, 2019
| 1 min read
Three-dimensional tissue cultures grown from cancer patients’ own tumors can predict responses to the drug irinotecan.
There’s a Troubling Rise in Colorectal Cancer Among Young Adults
Katarina Zimmer
| Aug 26, 2019
| 7 min read
Some experts blame our modern, sugary diet, while others think that gut microbiome changes and sedentary lifestyles may play a role. Altogether, the causes are far from clear.
Henry Lynch, Leader in Cancer Genetics, Dies
Chia-Yi Hou
| Jun 7, 2019
| 2 min read
The Creighton University researcher discovered the genetic basis of hereditary breast-ovarian cancer syndrome.
Genetically Personalized Fruit Flies Screen for Cancer Drugs
Ruth Williams
| May 22, 2019
| 4 min read
Fly avatars bearing multiple genetic changes akin to those of a cancer patient lead to a tailor-made treatment that has shrunk the patient’s tumors.
Image of the Day: Colorful Colonoids
Chia-Yi Hou
| Apr 18, 2019
| 1 min read
Organoids grown from a mouse’s colon will be used to screen drugs for colorectal cancer.
Voodoo Dolls, Roller-Coasters for Kidney Stones Win at Ig Nobels
Ashley Yeager
| Sep 14, 2018
| 2 min read
The awards for comical but practical scientific discovery also include cannibalism and self-colonoscopy.
New Liquid Biopsy Detects Cancer at Earlier Stages Than Currently Possible
Jim Daley
| Jun 1, 2018
| 2 min read
The test can pick up several types of cancer, including pancreatic and ovarian, years before symptoms appear.
Latest Reproducibility Project Study Fails to Replicate
Kerry Grens
| Mar 13, 2018
| 2 min read
Researchers did not observe the same link between a bacterium and human colon cancer that prior investigators had reported.
Liquid Biopsy Test May Help Screen Eight Types of Cancer
Jim Daley
| Jan 21, 2018
| 2 min read
The new diagnostic works by identifying cancer-associated proteins and DNA in patient blood.
