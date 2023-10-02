ADVERTISEMENT

community

Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read

Science Crossword Puzzle

Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.
A blue immune cell with a red halo sits in the middle of a yellow spill from a tipping beer mug to the right. Blue bacteria surround the cell.
Science and educational objects with a world globe floating on a background
Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read

Scientists Trot the Globe but Stay Sci-lingual

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Categories
  3. community
A blue immune cell with a red halo sits in the middle of a yellow spill from a tipping beer mug to the right. Blue bacteria surround the cell.
January 2024 Interactive Crossword Puzzle
Stella Zawistowski | Jan 1, 2024 | 1 min read
Try your hand at a sciency brainteaser.
Illustration of scientists collaborating
When Scientists Collaborate, Science Progresses
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 3 min read
Behind every successful scientist, there is another scientist.
Close up image of an open notebook with blank pages, a computer keyboard, and a pen.
What's Your Story? Competition Guidelines and Writing Tips
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 7 min read
Enter for a chance to have your story published on The Scientist’s website! 
December crossword puzzle
December 2023 Interactive Crossword Puzzle
Stella Zawistowski | Dec 4, 2023 | 1 min read
Try your hand at a sciency brainteaser.
December 2023 crossword image
Cells and Organelles
Stella Zawistowski | Dec 4, 2023 | 2 min read
Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.
What&#39;s Your Story promo banner
What's Your Story?
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 2 min read
Enter our new writing contest. The winners’ stories will be published on The Scientist’s website! 
Samantha Maragh speaks on stage after receiving the State of Maryland Outstanding Young Scientist Award 2019.
Making Standards Exceptional
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 9 min read
Samantha Maragh has taken on the difficult challenge of standardizing assays, data norms, and terminology in the ever evolving genome editing field.
Frozen laboratory test tubes in box container in a research lab.
Save the Sample
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Dec 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Researchers must plan for the future of their lab materials long before they decide to move on.
A Patient-First Approach to Clinical Trial Enrollment
A Patient-First Approach to Clinical Trial Enrollment
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 2 min read
Discover how eConsent forms for clinical trial enrollment are the best path forward for patients, sites, and sponsors.
Back view of people clapping for a person standing in the front.
In Fall, Scientists Rise High
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Nov 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Science awards remind us that seemingly overnight success takes years of hard work and patience.
November 2023 Crossword
November 2023 Interactive Crossword Puzzle
Stella Zawistowski | Nov 1, 2023 | 1 min read
Try your hand at a sciency brainteaser.
The Laboratory of the Future: How New Technologies Reform Research
The Laboratory of the Future: How New Technologies Reform Research
Maria Gklotsou, PhD | 4 min read
New advancements in automation, AI, connectivity, sustainability, and more propel research forward.
Orange bacteria on a green and orange background.
Science Crossword Puzzle
Stella Zawistowski | Nov 1, 2023 | 1 min read
Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.
Machine Learning Seamless Pattern
A Big Data Approach to Life Science
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD | Oct 2, 2023 | 2 min read
As a group leader at the Broad Institute, Shantanu Singh develops tools to tackle high-dimensional biological data.
Science Philosophy in a Flash podcast logo
Science Philosophy in a Flash - A Surprising Way to Repair Scar Tissue
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Claire Higgins employs a novel approach to repair damaged skin tissue.
The illustration shows gears inside a light bulb.
A Picture Sparks a Thousand Words
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Oct 2, 2023 | 2 min read
A scientific image can conceal even more than it reveals. Scientists can now share their untold behind-the-image stories in our new Science Snapshot column.
Illustration of scientists in a lab
A Successful Lab Launch
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD | Oct 2, 2023 | 2 min read
Setting up a laboratory comes with no guide. Tina Lasisi, who recently started her own lab, offered tips on how to do it successfully.
Build a Sustainable Laboratory That Leads to Greener Scientific Progress
How to Get Started Sustainably
Eppendorf and Promega | 1 min read
For new researchers, there is no better time than laboratory start-up to prioritize lab processes that protect the planet.
Illustration of virus with needle puncturing membrane
October 2023 Interactive Crossword Puzzle
Stella Zawistowski | Oct 2, 2023 | 1 min read
Try your hand at a sciency brainteaser.
Illustration of virus with needle puncturing membrane
It’s Crossword Time
Stella Zawistowski | Oct 2, 2023 | 1 min read
Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT