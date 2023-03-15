ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
drug development
Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Turmeric Tackles Antimicrobial Resistance
An active ingredient in turmeric interacts with light to resensitize pathogens to antibiotics.
Jan 1, 2024
| 1 min read
Curiosity and Compassion Fuel Rare Disease Research
Trust Your Gut: Screening Drugs Using Novel Intestinal Models
The Latest in Lab Automation
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Categories
drug development
Infographic: Phage Display Allows Rapid Screening of Millions of Peptides
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 3 min read
A viral protein expression method links proteins and their coding instructions, enabling easier target identification for downstream analysis.
Phage Display: Finding the One in a Million
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 10+ min read
A combinatorial approach enabled high-throughput screening of protein libraries for desired target binding.
Blood-based Biomarkers: New Outlooks for Neurological Disorders
Quanterix
| 1 min read
Ultra-sensitive biomarkers and immunoassays help researchers investigate neurological health and disease, leading to new therapeutics and diagnostics.
Engineered RNA Export From Living Cells
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Dec 1, 2023
| 1 min read
A nondestructive approach for packaging, exporting, and delivering RNA provides a glimpse into the dynamic lives of cells.
Mean, Green, Antibody-producing Machines
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Dec 1, 2023
| 2 min read
A plant-based monoclonal antibody goes head-to-head with its commercial counterpart to target tumors in mice.
Advancing Drug Discovery by Employing Synthetic Biology Tools
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, learn about the origins of artificial gene circuits and how researchers currently use synthetic biology strategies to uncover new drugs.
Organoids: The New Frontier
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Nov 22, 2023
| 1 min read
Explore the latest in organoid production for studying development, disease, and drug screening.
A Double Lock Gates Calcium Signaling
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Nov 13, 2023
| 6 min read
Recent studies settle a debate over how the second messenger NAADP, with no known binding site, evokes calcium release from ion channels.
Exploring Preclinical Models for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Altis Biosystems
| 4 min read
Learn how epithelial monolayer models help researchers discover effective therapies and biomarkers for inflammatory bowel diseases.
A New Drug Fixes a Leak Caused by Bacteria
Kamal Nahas, PhD
| Nov 8, 2023
| 5 min read
Researchers discovered how virulent bacterial proteins leech nutrients from plant cells, leading to a potential treatment for diseased crops.
Nobel Prize for mRNA Vaccines
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Oct 2, 2023
| 5 min read
Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman received this year’s Physiology or Medicine award for their work on RNA biology and mRNA-based vaccines.
Accelerating Antibody Discovery for Difficult Targets
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
François Romagné will discuss how RNA immunization and single cell screening enhance antibody generation for poorly immunogenic proteins.
A Quest to Drug RNA
Ida Emilie Steinmark, PhD
| Sep 8, 2023
| 5 min read
Matthew Disney’s idea of small molecules that target RNA once seemed fanciful. Now, even the pharma industry is pursuing it
New Strategies for Repurposing Existing Therapies
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Aug 10, 2023
| 1 min read
Drug repurposing uses existing drugs beyond the scope in which they were originally approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Introducing GMP-Grade Recombinant Cytokines for Stem Cell Research
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Sino Biological
| 3 min read
Cutting edge technology delivers cytokines with high purity, high bioactivity, high batch-to-batch consistency, and high stability.
Simplifying the Search for Drug Targets
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| Aug 1, 2023
| 3 min read
A new machine learning model promises fast prediction of drug-target interactions.
Searching for a Direct Route to Multiple Sclerosis Treatment
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| Jul 17, 2023
| 3 min read
Researchers created a new high-throughput tool to hunt for therapies that remyelinate the nervous system.
Affinity versus Avidity: Differentiating Between Binding Phenomena
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Tim Heiseler will discuss the importance of assay design when measuring binding kinetics and affinity values, as well as strategies to mitigate avidity effects.
Self-Charging Battery Battles Tumors in Mice
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Apr 4, 2023
| 3 min read
A battery that charges itself in salty fluids starves tumors of oxygen, helping improve some drugs treat cancer, a study finds.
Diving Deeper into Tissue Samples with Spatial Context
Canopy Biosciences
| Mar 15, 2023
| 1 min read
Scientists developed a standardized multiplex immunohistochemistry and RNA in situ hybridization protocol using ChipCytometry
TM
.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT