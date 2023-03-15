ADVERTISEMENT

drug development

Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read

Turmeric Tackles Antimicrobial Resistance

An active ingredient in turmeric interacts with light to resensitize pathogens to antibiotics.
Orange powder in a silver spoon, surrounded by orange pills on a blue background.
Abstract illustration depicting coronavirus research concept.
Jan 1, 2024 | 1 min read

Curiosity and Compassion Fuel Rare Disease Research

Infographic showing how a viral protein expression method links proteins and their coding instructions
Infographic: Phage Display Allows Rapid Screening of Millions of Peptides
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 3 min read
A viral protein expression method links proteins and their coding instructions, enabling easier target identification for downstream analysis.
A Y-shaped pink, blue, and light green antibody is in focus on a background of blurred pink and purple color, with other antibodies out of focus in the background.
Phage Display: Finding the One in a Million
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 10+ min read
A combinatorial approach enabled high-throughput screening of protein libraries for desired target binding.
3D rendered microscopic view of neurons and synapses.
Blood-based Biomarkers: New Outlooks for Neurological Disorders 
Quanterix | 1 min read
Ultra-sensitive biomarkers and immunoassays help researchers investigate neurological health and disease, leading to new therapeutics and diagnostics.
Engineered RNA Export From Living Cells
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Dec 1, 2023 | 1 min read
A nondestructive approach for packaging, exporting, and delivering RNA provides a glimpse into the dynamic lives of cells.
A scientist not in frame is holding a plant leave with forceps in one hand and a petri dish with more leaves in the other.
Mean, Green, Antibody-producing Machines
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Dec 1, 2023 | 2 min read
A plant-based monoclonal antibody goes head-to-head with its commercial counterpart to target tumors in mice.
Advancing Drug Discovery by Employing Synthetic Biology Tools
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, learn about the origins of artificial gene circuits and how researchers currently use synthetic biology strategies to uncover new drugs. 
Conceptual image of scientific advancement depicting a large spherical object and wire frame image of a running human.
Organoids: The New Frontier
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 22, 2023 | 1 min read
Explore the latest in organoid production for studying development, disease, and drug screening.
Light blue dots forming keys over a navy background with small red dots.
A Double Lock Gates Calcium Signaling
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Nov 13, 2023 | 6 min read
Recent studies settle a debate over how the second messenger NAADP, with no known binding site, evokes calcium release from ion channels. 
3D rendered illustration of the human gastrointestinal tract with an inset close up of the epithelium.
Exploring Preclinical Models for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Altis Biosystems | 4 min read
Learn how epithelial monolayer models help researchers discover effective therapies and biomarkers for inflammatory bowel diseases.
Green leaves in a row with varied degrees of black spots on a black background.
A New Drug Fixes a Leak Caused by Bacteria
Kamal Nahas, PhD | Nov 8, 2023 | 5 min read
Researchers discovered how virulent bacterial proteins leech nutrients from plant cells, leading to a potential treatment for diseased crops.
Black and gold sketch of Katalin Karik&oacute; and Drew Weissman.
Nobel Prize for mRNA Vaccines
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Oct 2, 2023 | 5 min read
Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman received this year’s Physiology or Medicine award for their work on RNA biology and mRNA-based vaccines.
Accelerating Antibody Discovery for Difficult Targets
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
François Romagné will discuss how RNA immunization and single cell screening enhance antibody generation for poorly immunogenic proteins.
Matthew Disney
A Quest to Drug RNA
Ida Emilie Steinmark, PhD | Sep 8, 2023 | 5 min read
Matthew Disney’s idea of small molecules that target RNA once seemed fanciful. Now, even the pharma industry is pursuing it
<em>The Scientist</em> poster&nbsp;
New Strategies for Repurposing Existing Therapies 
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Aug 10, 2023 | 1 min read
Drug repurposing uses existing drugs beyond the scope in which they were originally approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Sino Biological&nbsp;
Introducing GMP-Grade Recombinant Cytokines for Stem Cell Research
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Sino Biological | 3 min read
Cutting edge technology delivers cytokines with high purity, high bioactivity, high batch-to-batch consistency, and high stability.
ConPlex predicts what proteins a drug is likely to bind, which can help identify new targets for existing drugs.
Simplifying the Search for Drug Targets
Aparna Nathan, PhD | Aug 1, 2023 | 3 min read
A new machine learning model promises fast prediction of drug-target interactions.
Microscopy image of a fluorescent green oligodendrocyte surrounded by astrocytes stained red with blue nuclei.
Searching for a Direct Route to Multiple Sclerosis Treatment
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Jul 17, 2023 | 3 min read
Researchers created a new high-throughput tool to hunt for therapies that remyelinate the nervous system.
Affinity versus Avidity: Differentiating Between Binding Phenomena &nbsp;
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, Tim Heiseler will discuss the importance of assay design when measuring binding kinetics and affinity values, as well as strategies to mitigate avidity effects.
Histological stain of in blue, red, and green of tumor
Self-Charging Battery Battles Tumors in Mice
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Apr 4, 2023 | 3 min read
A battery that charges itself in salty fluids starves tumors of oxygen, helping improve some drugs treat cancer, a study finds.
Discover a new way to analyze tissue samples
Diving Deeper into Tissue Samples with Spatial Context
Canopy Biosciences | Mar 15, 2023 | 1 min read
Scientists developed a standardized multiplex immunohistochemistry and RNA in situ hybridization protocol using ChipCytometryTM.
