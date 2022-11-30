ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
environment
Jul 5, 2023
| 2 min read
Elusive Tsetse Pheromones
Researchers discovered novel attractants that may improve Tsetse fly traps and help control disease spread.
Jun 1, 2023
| 5 min read
Fishermen and Hobbyists Provide Scientists with Invaluable Data
Understanding Brain Changes in Response to Extreme Environments
How to Get Started Sustainably
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Categories
environment
Nanoplastic Ingestion Causes Neurological Deficits
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| May 31, 2023
| 3 min read
Small plastic particulates can induce inflammatory responses in the gut and brain, but removing them reverses this damage.
Combining Climate Stressors Leads to Unique Changes in the Genome
Jennifer Zieba, PhD
| Mar 20, 2023
| 3 min read
Researchers found that copepod genomes adapt in distinct ways when simultaneously exposed to multiple environmental conditions.
Profiling Microbes in Their Environmental Context
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, an expert panel will discuss nucleic acid recovery and sequencing methods from biological samples found in unusual habitats.
Researchers Watch Fish Rot, for Science
Mary Bates
| Mar 1, 2023
| 4 min read
Recording the pH within decaying organs for the first time, researchers come closer to understanding why some soft tissues are more likely to be preserved as fossils than others.
Geneticists Light Up Debate on Salmon Conservation
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Feb 1, 2023
| 10+ min read
Splitting Chinook salmon into two groups based on their DNA could aid conservation efforts. But some researchers argue that this would be a misuse of the data.
Metabolomic Links Between Environmental Exposures and Human Health
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Experts discuss how untargeted metabolomic studies connect environmental factors with human disease.
Infographic: An Incredible Journey
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Feb 1, 2023
| 1 min read
Chinook make their way up the Klamath River every year, but fewer and fewer arrive in the spring.
Glass Menagerie, 1863–1936
Dan Robitzski
| Feb 1, 2023
| 3 min read
The father-and-son duo Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka crafted thousands of scientifically accurate models of plants and sea creatures as teaching aids.
Environmental DNA Sequencing: Lessons from Ancient and Modern Environments
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Eske Willerslev and Simon Creer will discuss the discoveries they have made about the ancient and modern world through environmental DNA sequencing.
Slideshow: The Lifelike Glass Models of Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka
Dan Robitzski
| Feb 1, 2023
| 3 min read
The father-and-son duo, the last generations of a long line of renowned glassworkers, crafted thousands of realistic models of plants and sea creatures.
Timeline: An Extended Battle
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Feb 1, 2023
| 3 min read
Various concerned groups have been petitioning NOAA Fisheries to list spring-run Chinook salmon in Oregon and Northern California for over a decade.
Combating Zika Virus with Synthetic Biology and Genome Editing
The Scientist Marketing Team
| 1 min read
To explore the union of urgency and collaboration that has typified the rapid response,
The Scientist
is bringing together a panel of experts to share their research into understanding and combatting Zika virus, and to explore the lessons learned.
The Constellation of Creatures Inhabiting the Ocean Surface
Amanda Heidt
| Jan 2, 2023
| 10+ min read
The myriad species floating atop the world’s seas, called neuston, are mysterious and understudied, complicating efforts to clean up plastic pollution.
Slideshow: Meet the Neuston, the Diverse Organisms Living at the Ocean’s Surface
Amanda Heidt
| Jan 2, 2023
| 2 min read
The ocean’s surface harbors an ecosystem of colorful, understudied life, ranging from protists and cnidarians to insects.
Neuston: Living Among Plastic Debris in the Open Ocean
Amanda Heidt
| Jan 2, 2023
| 3 min read
With plastic recovery operations now underway in the world’s marine garbage patches, scientists must contend with how little was known about the organisms living at the surface.
Infographic: Neuston Drift Atop the World’s Oceans
Amanda Heidt
| Jan 2, 2023
| 1 min read
The sea surface is home to a diverse group of animals adapted to life in the open ocean, but increasingly, they’re sharing that space with plastic debris.
Certain Tree Species Are More Susceptible to Death by Lightning
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Dec 12, 2022
| 2 min read
Expected increases in lightning strikes due to climate change could alter the botanical composition of tropical forests.
2.4 Million-Year-Old DNA Is Oldest Ever Recovered
Katherine Irving
| Dec 7, 2022
| 2 min read
The DNA fragments collected from permafrost in northern Greenland unlock insights into an ancient ecosystem.
Environmental RNA Reveals Heat Stress in Water Fleas
Katherine Irving
| Dec 2, 2022
| 5 min read
The eRNA detection method could one day be used to catch early warning signs of distress in wild ecosystems.
Can Plants See? In the Wake of a Controversial Study, the Answer’s Still Unclear
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Nov 30, 2022
| 10+ min read
A tiny pilot study found that so-called chameleon vines mimicked plastic leaves, but experts say poor study design and conflicts of interest undermine the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT