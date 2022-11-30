ADVERTISEMENT

environment

Jul 5, 2023 | 2 min read

Elusive Tsetse Pheromones

Researchers discovered novel attractants that may improve Tsetse fly traps and help control disease spread.
A male tsetse fly smells a tsetse fly pheromone
Istiophorus spp
Jun 1, 2023 | 5 min read

Fishermen and Hobbyists Provide Scientists with Invaluable Data

Colorful dots, representing small pieces of plastic, on a blue background
Nanoplastic Ingestion Causes Neurological Deficits
Shelby Bradford, PhD | May 31, 2023 | 3 min read
Small plastic particulates can induce inflammatory responses in the gut and brain, but removing them reverses this damage.
Copepod (Zooplankton) are a group of small crustaceans found in the marine and freshwater habitat.
Combining Climate Stressors Leads to Unique Changes in the Genome
Jennifer Zieba, PhD | Mar 20, 2023 | 3 min read
Researchers found that copepod genomes adapt in distinct ways when simultaneously exposed to multiple environmental conditions.
Profiling Microbes in Their Environmental Context
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, an expert panel will discuss nucleic acid recovery and sequencing methods from biological samples found in unusual habitats.
Thomas Clements dissects fish
Researchers Watch Fish Rot, for Science
Mary Bates | Mar 1, 2023 | 4 min read
Recording the pH within decaying organs for the first time, researchers come closer to understanding why some soft tissues are more likely to be preserved as fossils than others.
A California Chinook Salmon Jumps into a waterfall during spawning season
Geneticists Light Up Debate on Salmon Conservation
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Feb 1, 2023 | 10+ min read
Splitting Chinook salmon into two groups based on their DNA could aid conservation efforts. But some researchers argue that this would be a misuse of the data.
40499-ts-metabolomiclinks-el800x560
Metabolomic Links Between Environmental Exposures and Human Health
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Experts discuss how untargeted metabolomic studies connect environmental factors with human disease.
Infographic comparing the fall and spring salmon runs
Infographic: An Incredible Journey
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Feb 1, 2023 | 1 min read
Chinook make their way up the Klamath River every year, but fewer and fewer arrive in the spring.
Glass blown and sculpted model of the golden bellapple (<em>Passiflora laurifolia</em>)
Glass Menagerie, 1863–1936
Dan Robitzski | Feb 1, 2023 | 3 min read
The father-and-son duo Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka crafted thousands of scientifically accurate models of plants and sea creatures as teaching aids. 
Environmental DNA Sequencing: Lessons from Ancient and Modern Environments
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, Eske Willerslev and Simon Creer will discuss the discoveries they have made about the ancient and modern world through environmental DNA sequencing.
Glass-blown and sculpted model of the sea anemone (<em>Phymactis florida</em>)
Slideshow: The Lifelike Glass Models of Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka
Dan Robitzski | Feb 1, 2023 | 3 min read
The father-and-son duo, the last generations of a long line of renowned glassworkers, crafted thousands of realistic models of plants and sea creatures.
Timeline summarizing a series of petitions filed about the Chinook salmon
Timeline: An Extended Battle
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Feb 1, 2023 | 3 min read
Various concerned groups have been petitioning NOAA Fisheries to list spring-run Chinook salmon in Oregon and Northern California for over a decade.
Combating Zika Virus with Synthetic Biology and Genome Editing
The Scientist Marketing Team | 1 min read
To explore the union of urgency and collaboration that has typified the rapid response, The Scientist is bringing together a panel of experts to share their research into understanding and combatting Zika virus, and to explore the lessons learned. 
Close-up shot of sea surface with small waves
The Constellation of Creatures Inhabiting the Ocean Surface
Amanda Heidt | Jan 2, 2023 | 10+ min read
The myriad species floating atop the world’s seas, called neuston, are mysterious and understudied, complicating efforts to clean up plastic pollution.
Neuston
Slideshow: Meet the Neuston, the Diverse Organisms Living at the Ocean’s Surface
Amanda Heidt | Jan 2, 2023 | 2 min read
The ocean’s surface harbors an ecosystem of colorful, understudied life, ranging from protists and cnidarians to insects.
Various images of different types of neuston
Neuston: Living Among Plastic Debris in the Open Ocean
Amanda Heidt | Jan 2, 2023 | 3 min read
With plastic recovery operations now underway in the world’s marine garbage patches, scientists must contend with how little was known about the organisms living at the surface.
Illustration showing where neuston reside
Infographic: Neuston Drift Atop the World’s Oceans
Amanda Heidt | Jan 2, 2023 | 1 min read
The sea surface is home to a diverse group of animals adapted to life in the open ocean, but increasingly, they’re sharing that space with plastic debris.
An image of a pale, dead tree taken from the ground, so that the tree limbs stretch up into the sky.&nbsp;
Certain Tree Species Are More Susceptible to Death by Lightning
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Dec 12, 2022 | 2 min read
Expected increases in lightning strikes due to climate change could alter the botanical composition of tropical forests.
A wooded ecosystem with mammoths alongside modern species such as arctic hares
2.4 Million-Year-Old DNA Is Oldest Ever Recovered
Katherine Irving | Dec 7, 2022 | 2 min read
The DNA fragments collected from permafrost in northern Greenland unlock insights into an ancient ecosystem.
a round water flea is illustrated in black and white on a striated background
Environmental RNA Reveals Heat Stress in Water Fleas
Katherine Irving | Dec 2, 2022 | 5 min read
The eRNA detection method could one day be used to catch early warning signs of distress in wild ecosystems. 
A lobed leaf next to a rounded leaf, both from the same Boquila trifoliolata vine
Can Plants See? In the Wake of a Controversial Study, the Answer’s Still Unclear
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Nov 30, 2022 | 10+ min read
A tiny pilot study found that so-called chameleon vines mimicked plastic leaves, but experts say poor study design and conflicts of interest undermine the report.
