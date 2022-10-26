ADVERTISEMENT
evolution
Dec 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Measuring Mammoth Mutations
Comparing mammoth and elephant genomes revealed genetic mutations that may have helped mammoths survive in the Arctic.
Sep 1, 2023
| 1 min read
What Was the First Animal to Evolve a Brain?
The Scientist
Speaks - DIY Cells: Understanding Life with a Synthetic Minimal Cell
Uncovering Ancient Residual DNA
Closing the Gaps in the Human Genome: Why Y Was the Final Hurdle
Kamal Nahas, PhD
| Aug 28, 2023
| 4 min read
For two decades, scientists struggled to fully sequence the Y chromosome. Finally, researchers have mapped its full length thanks to recent advances in sequencing technology.
Why Don’t Humans Have Fur?
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Aug 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Humans are often referred to as “hairless apes.” But how did this trait evolve given that fur provides significant advantages to many mammals?
The Scientist Speaks Podcast – Episode 6
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
A Game of Cancer and Evolution
Ecologists Use Museum Specimens to Dig into the Parasitic Past
Ian Rose
| Mar 1, 2023
| 4 min read
New techniques to quantify what lived in and on preserved animals throw light on how parasite abundance has changed over time.
Infographic: How Tadpoles Use Glucose to Fuel Tail Regrowth
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Mar 1, 2023
| 1 min read
Unlike other fast-growing cells, regenerating tadpole cells fuel growth using the pentose phosphate pathway rather than glycolysis, a study indicates.
Mice Pass Epigenetic Tweaks to Pups
Katherine Irving
| Feb 17, 2023
| 5 min read
An engineered methylation pattern persisted for four generations of mice, demonstrating transgenerational epigenetic inheritance can occur in mammals.
Rockfish Genes Hold Clues to Human Longevity
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Jan 12, 2023
| 3 min read
By analyzing the genomes of 23 remarkably long-lived fish species, a study found two metabolic pathways associated with longevity.
Humans Are Still Evolving Thanks to Microgenes
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Jan 4, 2023
| 3 min read
A study sheds light on the tiny genes that have evolved in human genomes since we split from our mammalian ancestors.
Animals Are Shape-Shifting in Response to a Warming World
Andy Carstens
| Jan 3, 2023
| 10 min read
Forced to respond to a climate that’s changing faster than it ever has, it remains unclear whether species’ adaptations can keep pace.
Woolly Mammoth Genomes Reveal Genetic Adaptations to Cold
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Dec 12, 2022
| 2 min read
Researchers identified mutations in genes that may be involved in fat regulation, fur growth, and morphology.
Many Moths Speak Up to Ward Off Bats
Connor Lynch
| Dec 1, 2022
| 5 min read
A decade-long, multicontinent study suggests that acoustic defense strategies are more common among moths than previously imagined.
Ant Pupae Feed Adults, Larvae with Secreted Liquid
Viviane Callier
| Nov 30, 2022
| 4 min read
The molting fluid of ant pupae functions as “metabolic currency” in the ant colony and may have enabled the evolution of eusociality.
Can Plants See? In the Wake of a Controversial Study, the Answer’s Still Unclear
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Nov 30, 2022
| 10+ min read
A tiny pilot study found that so-called chameleon vines mimicked plastic leaves, but experts say poor study design and conflicts of interest undermine the report.
Duplicated Gene Helps Bats Survive “Arms Race” With Viruses
Dan Robitzski
| Nov 23, 2022
| 5 min read
Bats are known for staying healthy even while harboring viral infections. Now, research sheds light on how their unusual immune system evolved.
Archaea Sport Structures that Shuttle Genes Among Microbes
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Nov 16, 2022
| 3 min read
Researchers find so-called integrons, previously known only in bacteria, in their distantly related microbial relatives.
Fossilized Fish Teeth Could Be Earliest Evidence of Cooking
Katherine Irving
| Nov 14, 2022
| 2 min read
Study authors say the teeth, dated around 780,000 years old, push back the date humans are known to have engaged in cooking by more than 600,000 years.
How a Grasshopper Gave Up Sex, Took Up Cloning
Dan Robitzski
| Nov 1, 2022
| 5 min read
Meet the grasshopper that has reproduced asexually for a quarter of a million years—without acquiring undue numbers of harmful mutations.
Infographic: How Epigenetic Marks Can Change the Genome
Katarina Zimmer
| Nov 1, 2022
| 2 min read
Although epigenetic changes were long thought to largely act on the genome, rather than as part of it, research is now showing that these patterns can, directly or indirectly, change the genetic code.
Do Epigenetic Changes Influence Evolution?
Katarina Zimmer
| Nov 1, 2022
| 10+ min read
Evidence is mounting that epigenetic marks on DNA can influence future generations in a variety of ways. But how such phenomena might affect large-scale evolutionary processes is hotly debated.
Turtle Vocalizations Reframe Origins of Auditory Communication
Amanda Heidt
| Oct 26, 2022
| 4 min read
Sounds made by more than 50 vertebrates previously thought to be mute push back the origin of this type of communication by at least 100 million years, a study finds.
