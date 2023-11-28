ADVERTISEMENT

genetics

2 days ago | 5 min read

Genotoxic Effects of Base and Prime Editing

A risk-benefit analysis of gene editing tools in stem cells revealed that base and prime editing carry vulnerabilities similar to those of CRISPR-Cas9, but at a reduced rate. 
4 days ago | 4 min read

The Evolution of Bats’ Super Immunity

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Categories
  3. genetics
Clues in the Coprolites
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Jan 9, 2024 | 4 min read
Fossilized feces help scientists understand the lives of Puerto Rico’s earliest inhabitants.
An automated pipetting instrument dispenses green liquid into a clear 96-well plate.
Breaking Down Barriers to Single-Cell Resolution
The Scientist Staff | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Microfluidic digital dispensing technology can gently isolate viable and healthy cells suitable for a range of downstream applications.
3D structural model of a Cas protein and sgRNA targeting and unwinding DNA for gene editing.
CRISPR Gene Editing: Cas9 and Beyond
Johanna Pruller, PhD and Deanna MacNeil, PhD | 7 min read
Researchers create and improve CRISPR-Cas mediated gene editing technologies based on prokaryotic CRISPR systems and eukaryotic DNA repair mechanisms.
A mouse embryo in which the head, spine, and limb buds are visible.
Illuminating Craniofacial Development
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Paul Trainor delves into the genetic and environmental factors that shape the head and face.
Two hands cut and manipulate the genome surrounded by different organs of interest.
The Cre-loxP System: A Powerful Tool in the Genetic Toolbox
Laura Tran, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 9 min read
Standing at the cornerstone of genetic research, Cre-loxP recombination serves as molecular scissors for precisely manipulating the genome.
A blood test tube with the label &lsquo;cfDNA Screening&ndash;Test&rsquo;, held in a hand wearing blue gloves.
The Basics and Applications of Cell-Free DNA 
Rebecca Roberts, PhD | 5 min read
Found circulating in peripheral blood, scientists use cell-free DNA (cfDNA) to assess genetic abnormalities, infections, cancer, transplant rejection, and cardiovascular disease.
DNA spiral with a human face
Infographic: Gene Activity in the Cellular Afterlife   
Iris Kulbatski, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 3 min read
Low oxygen resuscitates gene transcription after death.
Infographic showing how recombinase polymerase amplification (RPA) technique works.
Infographic: Recombinase Polymerase Amplification in Action
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 4 min read
A rapid isothermal amplification technique enables pathogen identification and antibiotic resistance detection in low-resource settings.
A scientist loads a 96-well plate containing qPCR reactions into a thermal cycler for DNA amplification and detection.
Insights into qPCR: Protocol, Detection Methods, and Analysis
Tanuka Biswas, PhD | 6 min read
Learn about quantitative PCR (qPCR), including its fundamentals, common applications, modes of detection, and key quantification methods.
Infographic showing the breeding schematic to generate Cre-loxP tissue-specific knockout mice.
Infographic: The Cre-lox System Explained
Laura Tran, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 1 min read
The Cre-lox recombination method orchestrates remarkable genetic manipulations that remain a gold standard for transgenic mice.
Eytan Stibbe wears a headset and a blue shirt while surrounded by computers and other equipment on the International Space Station.
Whenever, Wherever: Taking DNA Amplification Outside the Lab
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 10 min read
Recombinase polymerase amplification lets researchers rapidly replicate DNA in the clinic, in the field, or even in the International Space Station.
Comprehensive Quality Control and Interactive Analysis of Single Cell RNA-seq Data
Comprehensive Quality Control and Interactive Analysis of Single Cell RNA-seq Data
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, Joshua Campbell will talk about the fundamentals of scRNA-seq analysis and how to handle various challenges. 
Green and red fluorescent proteins in a zebrafish outline the animal&rsquo;s vasculature in red and lymphatic system in green in a fluorescent image. Where the two overlap along the bottom of the animal is yellow.
Serendipity, Happenstance, and Luck: The Making of a Molecular Tool
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 10+ min read
The common fluorescent marker GFP traveled a long road to take its popular place in molecular biology today.
Samantha Maragh speaks on stage after receiving the State of Maryland Outstanding Young Scientist Award 2019.
Making Standards Exceptional
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 9 min read
Samantha Maragh has taken on the difficult challenge of standardizing assays, data norms, and terminology in the ever evolving genome editing field.
Saliva DNA collection kit.
From Sample to Insight: Leveraging Total Nucleic Acids in Genomics and Microbiome Research
DNA Genotek Inc. | 1 min read
Learn about the research advantages of a saliva sample collection device that standardizes at-home collection.
Naked mole rat
Fighting Cancer: Lessons from the Naked Mole-rat
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Dec 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Mice live longer, healthier lives thanks to a gene from their glabrous subterranean cousins.
Rodents Offer New Insights Into the Diversity of Addiction
Aparna Nathan, PhD | Dec 1, 2023 | 4 min read
Molecular studies may point to underlying genetics and therapeutic targets.
A semi-automated liquid handling robot with a multi-channel attachment for pipetting samples into an array format.
The Latest in Lab Automation
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | 5 min read
As technologies advance, laboratory automation becomes reachable for researchers seeking high throughput approaches and reproducible results.
Photographic rendering of Woolly Mammoth and elephant with background elements merging together
Measuring Mammoth Mutations
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Dec 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Comparing mammoth and elephant genomes revealed genetic mutations that may have helped mammoths survive in the Arctic.
Epigenetic Changes Drive Cancer 
Rebecca Roberts, PhD | Nov 28, 2023 | 3 min read
An analysis of almost 700 different tumors revealed that DNA methylation drives tumorigenesis just like genetic mutations do. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT