Image of the Day

Most small amphibious mammals have a diminished sense of smell, a quality that likely arose because of a tradeoff with thermoregulation capacities that allowed them to conserve heat in aquatic environments.
Scans of eight fossilized adult and infant Australopithecus afarensis skulls reveal a prolonged period of brain growth during development that may have set the stage for extended childhood learning in later hominins.
A wildlife camera trap survey of critically endangered West African lions finds they have no preference for parks over trophy-hunting areas, possibly because of poor habitat quality in the no-hunting zones.