immunology
4 days ago
| 4 min read
The Evolution of Bats’ Super Immunity
Researchers generated complete genomes of two important bat species and explored their immune- and cancer-related genes.
Jan 4, 2024
| 4 min read
The COVID-19 Pandemic Abruptly Altered the Infant Microbiome
New Strategies in the Battle Against Infectious Diseases
Beyond Cytotoxicity: The Importance of T Cell Memory
Alcohol Leaves its Mark on Immune Cells
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
The immune system's recovery from chronic alcohol use could take longer than some rehabilitation periods due to alcohol's effects on stem cells.
Addressing Power and Pitfalls in Machine Learning Neoantigen Prediction
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| Dec 11, 2023
| 4 min read
Researchers honed prediction models and datasets to unlock the potential of deep neural networks in biological applications while avoiding bias.
Exploring Preclinical Models for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Altis Biosystems
| 4 min read
Learn how epithelial monolayer models help researchers discover effective therapies and biomarkers for inflammatory bowel diseases.
Tracking Down Innate Immune Cells in Multiple Sclerosis
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 5 min read
A novel PET tracer targeting a receptor in myeloid cells can help monitor disease progression in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis.
A New mRNA Malaria Vaccine
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| Nov 30, 2023
| 3 min read
By targeting resident memory T cells in the liver, a novel mRNA malaria vaccine prevented infection, even in those with prior exposure.
Accelerating Antibody Discovery for Difficult Targets
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
François Romagné will discuss how RNA immunization and single cell screening enhance antibody generation for poorly immunogenic proteins.
Detecting the Viral Elephant in the Room
Laura Tran, PhD
| Nov 29, 2023
| 3 min read
A tornado-like vortex sampling technology detects low levels of SARS-CoV-2 viral particles within minutes.
Move Over, Proteins! Exploring Lipids in Adaptive Immunity
Kamal Nahas, PhD
| Nov 27, 2023
| 5 min read
New research revealed hundreds of lipid antigens that may be recognized by adaptive immune T cells.
Good Vibrations: Advancing Cell Therapies
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Chris Ashdown will discuss how low-intensity vibration affects T cells and how this mechanical stimulation could improve CAR T cell therapy.
An Updated Approach to mRNA Vaccine Quality Assessment
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| Nov 13, 2023
| 3 min read
Researchers developed and validated a sequencing method for mRNA vaccines, moving the manufacturing field forward by linking established technologies with translational applications.
Newly Developed mRNA Vaccine Protects Against Lyme Disease
Charlene Lancaster, PhD
| Nov 13, 2023
| 5 min read
Leveraging the same mRNA platform used for covid vaccines, researchers generated a vaccine that prevents mice from acquiring Lyme disease.
Spatial Multiomics Reveal Microbiome-Linked T Cell Modulations in Human Graft-Versus-Host Disease
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Benton Berigan will highlight the value of combining multimodal data, including spatial information, to understand complex immunological processes.
A microRNA Family Drives the T Cell Response in Cancer
Niki Spahich, PhD
| Nov 11, 2023
| 4 min read
When their in vitro and in vivo results conflicted, researchers took a deep dive into microRNAs’ influence on T cell memory formation.
Why Do I Sleep So Much When I Am Sick?
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Some elements of human immune systems serve important functions beyond fighting infections.
Discover the Freshness of Frozen PBMCs
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Researchers discuss how peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) cryopreservation affects T cell activation and immune cell phenotypes.
Gut Signals Influence Lung Responses to Infection
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Diet-derived molecules spur a biological mechanism in the lung barriers of mice that prevents viral lung injury.
qPCR
:
Driving Wastewater Surveillance for Infectious Disease
Nathan Ni, PhD
| Oct 30, 2023
| 3 min read
Natalie Knox and the Public Health Agency of Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory are helping establish a national qPCR-driven wastewater surveillance network for SARS-CoV-2 and other diseases.
Cancer Vaccines: A Dose of Prevention
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Discover the latest progress behind therapeutic vaccines that boost the immune system’s cancer-killing abilities.
Spectral Flow Cytometry: Separating the Fluorophore Rainbow
Charlene Lancaster, PhD
| Oct 24, 2023
| 3 min read
Spectral flow cytometry separates similarly emitting fluorophores and enabled Kaitlyn Sadtler to construct a 24-color rat panel for immunological analyses.
Revealing Immune Responses with Adaptive Immune Receptor Repertoire Profiling
Cellecta, Inc.
| Oct 19, 2023
| 1 min read
Immune receptor repertoire profiling is an important analytic tool for disease research in many areas, including cancer, cell and organ transplantation, autoimmunity, and infectious disease.
