microbiology

Jan 4, 2024 | 4 min read

The COVID-19 Pandemic Abruptly Altered the Infant Microbiome

Microbial diversity in the infant gut shrank suddenly during the first lockdown, but the lasting health effects are less clear.
Orange powder in a silver spoon, surrounded by orange pills on a blue background.
Jan 1, 2024 | 2 min read

Turmeric Tackles Antimicrobial Resistance

Haydeh Payami is wearing a purple dress and an orange and pink scarf and standing in front of a whiteboard.
A Microbial Link to Parkinson’s Disease
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 6 min read
Haydeh Payami helped uncover the genetic basis of Parkinson’s disease. Now, she hopes to find new ways to treat the disease by studying the gut microbiome.
How Flour Type Affects Sourdough Starters  
Niki Spahich, PhD | Dec 1, 2023 | 4 min read
By studying various sourdough starters and sequencing their microbial menageries, researchers generated useful information for people wanting to experiment in their kitchens and classrooms.
iStock
Fecal Microbiota Transplants: From Gut Infections to Psychiatric Disorders
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Fecal transplants may help scientists improve current treatment strategies for anorexia nervosa.
Image of Hawaiian Bobtail squid
To Boldly Go Where No Squid Has Gone Before
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Dec 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Jamie Foster’s space-faring squid and its symbiotic bacteria illuminate host-microbe communication.
A New mRNA Malaria Vaccine 
Rebecca Roberts, PhD | Nov 30, 2023 | 3 min read
By targeting resident memory T cells in the liver, a novel mRNA malaria vaccine prevented infection, even in those with prior exposure.
What Lies Beneath: Wastewater Testing for Pathogens
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Michael Wiley will discuss detecting pathogens in communities through wastewater surveillance programs.
Green leaves in a row with varied degrees of black spots on a black background.
A New Drug Fixes a Leak Caused by Bacteria
Kamal Nahas, PhD | Nov 8, 2023 | 5 min read
Researchers discovered how virulent bacterial proteins leech nutrients from plant cells, leading to a potential treatment for diseased crops.
Biosensors for Colorectal Cancer
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Nov 1, 2023 | 4 min read
Engineered bacteria sound the alarm on a common oncogenic mutation.
What Could Cause the Next Pandemic?
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 2 min read
Scientists prepare for the future by filling in the research gaps between zoonotic viral reservoirs, emerging viruses, and human immune defenses.
Orange bacteria on a green and orange background.
Bacterial Time Capsules May Inform Future Medicines
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Nov 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Historical samples of bloodstream infections hold secrets to Escherichia coli’s evolutionary history and the emergence of virulent clones.
3d illustration of microscopic close up showing viruses and intestine villus into digestive tract.
The Viral Microbiome
Ida Emilie Steinmark, PhD | Nov 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Humans harbor both bacteria and viruses that help keep us healthy. Soon, they might cure us too.
Scientist working in a biosafety cabinet
Cell Culture Conquests: Finding and Defeating the Invisible Enemy
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma | 3 min read
Cutting-edge reagents, kits, and techniques provide a robust solution to cell culture mycoplasma contamination.
Icon representing detection mode
Improving Microplate Reader Measurements
BMG LABTECH | Nov 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Researchers can choose their own microplate adventure with these critical considerations for application setup.
Orange rod-shaped bacteria over a red and purple background.
Macrophages Curtail Tuberculosis
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Nov 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Two autophagy genes work together to stop Mycobacterium tuberculosis dead in its tracks.
Discover the microbiome&rsquo;s role in diabetes&nbsp;
A Question of Balance: How the Gut Microbiome Influences Diabetes
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
The presence of beneficial or detrimental microbes pulls the host toward health or disease.
Illustration of virus with needle puncturing membrane
Designer Peptoids Pop Viral Membranes
Laura Tran, PhD | Oct 2, 2023 | 2 min read
Bioinspired small molecules combat viral threats by targeting a common feature in enveloped viruses, making them useful against a wide range of viruses.
Image of <em >Candida albicans</em> fungus.
A Fungus Plays Tug-of-war for Metal Ions
Laura Tran, PhD | Sep 14, 2023 | 3 min read
In the fight between hosts and fungal pathogens, scientists discovered how withholding manganese can cripple Candida albicans.
Brush Up: Quorum Sensing in Bacteria and Beyond
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | 4 min read
Microbes communicate with quorum sensing to coordinate their behavior in response to how many neighbors they have.
A man wearing a dark blue sweater is smiling and standing in front of a building
When Microbes Meet the Immune System
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD | Sep 8, 2023 | 3 min read
Timothy Hand leads a research team that explores how maternal immune signals shape the infant intestinal microbiota.
A yellow, hairy caterpillar is sitting on a green leaf off a thin plant stem.
Deciphering Plants’ Biochemical Messages
Ida Emilie Steinmark, PhD | Sep 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Esther Ngumbi believes that chemical signals between plants, microbes, and insects hold the key to secure and sustainable food production.
