ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
microbiology
Jan 4, 2024
| 4 min read
The COVID-19 Pandemic Abruptly Altered the Infant Microbiome
Microbial diversity in the infant gut shrank suddenly during the first lockdown, but the lasting health effects are less clear.
Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Turmeric Tackles Antimicrobial Resistance
New Strategies in the Battle Against Infectious Diseases
The Scientist
’s Journal Club: Infectious Diseases
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Categories
microbiology
A Microbial Link to Parkinson’s Disease
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 6 min read
How Flour Type Affects Sourdough Starters
Niki Spahich, PhD
| Dec 1, 2023
| 4 min read
By studying various sourdough starters and sequencing their microbial menageries, researchers generated useful information for people wanting to experiment in their kitchens and classrooms.
Fecal Microbiota Transplants: From Gut Infections to Psychiatric Disorders
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Fecal transplants may help scientists improve current treatment strategies for anorexia nervosa.
To Boldly Go Where No Squid Has Gone Before
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Dec 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Jamie Foster’s space-faring squid and its symbiotic bacteria illuminate host-microbe communication.
A New mRNA Malaria Vaccine
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| Nov 30, 2023
| 3 min read
By targeting resident memory T cells in the liver, a novel mRNA malaria vaccine prevented infection, even in those with prior exposure.
What Lies Beneath: Wastewater Testing for Pathogens
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Michael Wiley will discuss detecting pathogens in communities through wastewater surveillance programs.
A New Drug Fixes a Leak Caused by Bacteria
Kamal Nahas, PhD
| Nov 8, 2023
| 5 min read
Researchers discovered how virulent bacterial proteins leech nutrients from plant cells, leading to a potential treatment for diseased crops.
Biosensors for Colorectal Cancer
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 4 min read
Engineered bacteria sound the alarm on a common oncogenic mutation.
What Could Cause the Next Pandemic?
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 2 min read
Scientists prepare for the future by filling in the research gaps between zoonotic viral reservoirs, emerging viruses, and human immune defenses.
Bacterial Time Capsules May Inform Future Medicines
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Historical samples of bloodstream infections hold secrets to
Escherichia coli
’s evolutionary history and the emergence of virulent clones.
The Viral Microbiome
Ida Emilie Steinmark, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Humans harbor both bacteria and viruses that help keep us healthy. Soon, they might cure us too.
Cell Culture Conquests: Finding and Defeating the Invisible Enemy
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma
| 3 min read
Cutting-edge reagents, kits, and techniques provide a robust solution to cell culture mycoplasma contamination.
Improving Microplate Reader Measurements
BMG LABTECH
| Nov 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Researchers can choose their own microplate adventure with these critical considerations for application setup.
Macrophages Curtail Tuberculosis
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Two autophagy genes work together to stop
Mycobacterium tuberculosis
dead in its tracks.
A Question of Balance: How the Gut Microbiome Influences Diabetes
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
The presence of beneficial or detrimental microbes pulls the host toward health or disease.
Designer Peptoids Pop Viral Membranes
Laura Tran, PhD
| Oct 2, 2023
| 2 min read
Bioinspired small molecules combat viral threats by targeting a common feature in enveloped viruses, making them useful against a wide range of viruses.
A Fungus Plays Tug-of-war for Metal Ions
Laura Tran, PhD
| Sep 14, 2023
| 3 min read
In the fight between hosts and fungal pathogens, scientists discovered
how withholding manganese can cripple
Candida albicans
.
Brush Up: Quorum Sensing in Bacteria and Beyond
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| 4 min read
Microbes communicate with quorum sensing to coordinate their behavior in response to how many neighbors they have.
When Microbes Meet the Immune System
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Sep 8, 2023
| 3 min read
Timothy Hand leads a research team that explores how maternal immune signals shape the infant intestinal microbiota.
Deciphering Plants’ Biochemical Messages
Ida Emilie Steinmark, PhD
| Sep 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Esther Ngumbi believes that chemical signals between plants, microbes, and insects hold the key to secure and sustainable food production.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT