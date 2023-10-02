ADVERTISEMENT
neuroscience
Jan 5, 2024
| 3 min read
All-nighters Sometimes Combat Depression
Dopamine pathways play a key role in the surprising effects of sleep deprivation on mood.
Dec 4, 2023
| 9 min read
A Story of Mice and FIRE
Blood-based Biomarkers: New Outlooks for Neurological Disorders
The Scientist
’s Journal Club: Olfaction and the Brain
Home
Categories
neuroscience
Infographic: Mitochondria, the Cellular Processors
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 1 min read
Following decades of being called “the powerhouse of the cell,” researchers recently proposed a new description that reflects the multifaceted roles of mitochondria.
A Microbial Link to Parkinson’s Disease
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 6 min read
Smart Gateways into the Lab of the Future
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 2 min read
Neurobiologists, computer scientists, and engineers join forces to grow mini brains using automation and make their technologies smarter with artificial intelligence.
Infographic: Microglia Influence Myelin Health
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 4, 2023
| 1 min read
In FIRE mice, the lack of microglia causes myelin overgrowth and eventual degeneration, indicating that microglia may contribute to age-related neurodegenerative diseases.
Rebranding Mitochondria
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 4 min read
As scientists realize the multifaceted role of mitochondria, some feel that the “powerhouse of the cell” analogy is out of date.
The Scientist
's Journal Club: Transcriptomics
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 2 min read
Scientists discuss their latest findings on immune cell dynamics, neurodegenerative disease risk factors, and rare cell types obtained from bulk and single cell RNA sequencing experiments.
Rodents Offer New Insights Into the Diversity of Addiction
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| Dec 1, 2023
| 4 min read
Molecular studies may point to underlying genetics and therapeutic targets.
Sleep Rhythms Prompt Long-term Memories
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Dec 1, 2023
| 2 min read
A bridge between neurons triggers longer, deeper sleep and memory formation in fly larvae.
Precision Medicine-Based Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Dr. Kevin Wang will discuss a precision medicine approach for treating traumatic brain injury which uses phenotype biomarkers to monitor disease course and develop novel therapies.
You Are When You Eat
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Nov 20, 2023
| 3 min read
Intermittent fasting regulates biological time and improves disrupted sleep in an Alzheimer’s disease model.
The Brain's Barrier Controls Ant Behavior
Holly Barker, PhD
| Nov 8, 2023
| 2 min read
Division of labor in ant colonies may depend on an enzyme trapped inside the blood-brain barrier.
Starting with Human Cell Systems
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Xitiz Chamling shares how advances in human stem cell and gene editing technologies fuel his drive for better multiple sclerosis drug screening platforms.
Why Do I Sleep So Much When I Am Sick?
Shelby Bradford, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Some elements of human immune systems serve important functions beyond fighting infections.
Reversing Hearing Loss
Laura Tran, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Gene reactivation restored hearing after loss in mice, but the timing of intervention is key.
Integrating Technologies into Neurodegenerative Disease Research
Thermo Fisher Scientific
| 1 min read
Genetic analysis techniques give researchers the power to better understand, detect, and treat disease.
Food for Thought: A Recipe for Regenerating Nerves
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Oct 23, 2023
| 3 min read
Al dente asparagus stalks may hold the key to successful neural stem cell therapy for repairing injured axons.
Myo
-inositol in Human Breast Milk Improves Brain Connectivity
Charlene Lancaster, PhD
| Oct 16, 2023
| 4 min read
Researchers find that the sugar
myo
-inositol is abundant early in lactation and increases synapse size and abundance in the developing brain.
Understanding Brain Changes in Response to Extreme Environments
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Steven Jillings and Rachael Seidler will discuss the latest advances in understanding neuroplasticity and dysfunctional brain changes in response to spaceflight.
Machine Learning for Predicting Glioblastoma Prognosis
Tanvir Khan, PhD
| Oct 4, 2023
| 3 min read
Researchers integrate scRNA-seq, spatial transcriptomics, and histology imaging data to show that spatial cellular architecture predicts glioblastoma prognosis.
Ticker Tape Technology Records Cell History
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Oct 2, 2023
| 1 min read
Researchers developed a novel protein fiber that tracks transcriptional events over time in living cells. This could shine a light on gene regulation during development or after cellular perturbations.
