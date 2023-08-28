ADVERTISEMENT
physiology
Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
What Happens to Muscles During Exercise?
Exercise changes our muscles, but its molecular effects depend on the type of exercise.
Dec 11, 2023
| 3 min read
Keeping Kidneys Healthy with a Hand from AI
Illuminating Organs with Organoids
CF
®
Dyes:
C
learer
F
luorescent Results
Home
Categories
physiology
Infographic: Early Placenta Development Sets the Stage
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 2 min read
During early pregnancy, the placenta remodels the uterine environment to support fetal growth
The Ephemeral Life of the Placenta
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Dec 4, 2023
| 10+ min read
Recent advances in modeling the human placenta, the least understood organ, may inform placental disorders like preeclampsia.
Spatial Multiomics Reveal Microbiome-Linked T Cell Modulations in Human Graft-Versus-Host Disease
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Benton Berigan will highlight the value of combining multimodal data, including spatial information, to understand complex immunological processes.
Fighting Cancer: Lessons from the Naked Mole-rat
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Dec 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Mice live longer, healthier lives thanks to a gene from their glabrous subterranean cousins.
Why Do Fingers Prune?
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 2 min read
After a long soak in the tub, fingers emerge looking like raisins. The real reason for this curious phenomenon lies under the skin.
Fecal Microbiota Transplants: From Gut Infections to Psychiatric Disorders
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Fecal transplants may help scientists improve current treatment strategies for anorexia nervosa.
Gut Signals Influence Lung Responses to Infection
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Diet-derived molecules spur a biological mechanism in the lung barriers of mice that prevents viral lung injury.
Emerging from Silence: Capturing the First Heartbeat
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Sep 27, 2023
| 5 min read
In the developing zebrafish, a noisy and asynchronous activity jumpstarts the heart’s journey to coordinated beating.
Translational Research for Neural Implants
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
John Donoghue and Vasiliki (Vasso) Giagka will discuss the latest bioengineering advances for implantable devices that treat neurological disorders.
Hair Turns Gray Due to Stuck Stem Cells
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Sep 8, 2023
| 3 min read
Hair-coloring stem cells must swing back and forth between their maturity states to give hair its color.
New Epigenetic Clocks May Confirm Extreme Age
Ida Emilie Steinmark, PhD
| Sep 8, 2023
| 4 min read
How will a new version of epigenetic clocks aimed at validating the age of people older than 100 years of age balance accuracy and anonymity?
Artificial Organs: Innovating to Replace Donors and Dialysis
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| 6 min read
Scientists employ cutting edge tools and techniques to create artificial organs for research and disease therapeutics.
Molecular Signatures of a Broken Heart
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Sep 8, 2023
| 3 min read
The transcriptional profiles in the brains of prairie voles changed after a long breakup, revealing a molecular shift that might help them cope with the loss of a partner.
A Chronic Itch: Burrowing Beneath the Skin
Brian S. Kim, MD
| Sep 8, 2023
| 9 min read
We have barely scratched the surface of itch science and what it indicates about our health.
Science Philosophy in a Flash - Making Scientific Strides in the Produce Aisle
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| 1 min read
Andrew Pelling shares how pursuing knowledge for its own sake breaks down interdisciplinary barriers and lays the foundation for ground-breaking research.
Mice Heal Themselves in Response to a Common Signaling Molecule
Ida Emilie Steinmark, PhD
| Sep 8, 2023
| 4 min read
A newly discovered way to induce scarless healing in mice depends on a highly conserved signaling pathway that is also present in humans.
Malaria Parasites Sync with Hosts’ Molecular Rhythms
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Sep 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Evidence of malaria parasites aligning with their human hosts may pave the way for new antimalarial agents.
Technique Talk: Developing Spatial Multiomic Maps
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Rafael Kramann will discuss spatial transcriptome and epigenome changes to identify injury, repair, and remodeling in myocardial infarction.
How Stress Inflames the Gut
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Sep 1, 2023
| 2 min read
In mice, chronically high levels of stress hormones worsen bowel inflammation.
A Novel Tool to Explore the Gut-brain Connection
Anna Napolitano, PhD
| Aug 28, 2023
| 3 min read
Scientists used a vibrating capsule to assess people’s gut sensitivities and understand how the brain interprets these signals.
