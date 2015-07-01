Subscribe
Polio Detected in New York City Wastewater
Analyses suggest the virus has been silently spreading in nearby counties since May.
Analyses suggest the virus has been silently spreading in nearby counties since May.
Home
Subjects
poliovirus
poliovirus
Mass Polio Vaccination Effort Underway in East Africa
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Mar 18, 2022
| 4 min read
Malawi and its neighbors plan to vaccinate 9.4 million children against polio in the coming week to combat a suspected outbreak.
Self-Experimentation in the Time of COVID-19
Amanda Heidt
| Aug 6, 2020
| 6 min read
Scientists are taking their own vaccines, an ethically murky practice that has a long and sometimes celebrated history in medicine.
Wastewater’s Hidden Value for Monitoring Public Health
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Bio-Rad Laboratories
| 1 min read
Learn about wastewater-based epidemiology—from its conception to its present state and into its future.
Jean Macnamara’s Multiple Causes, 1931
Catherine Offord
| Jul 13, 2020
| 3 min read
The medical scientist made important contributions to polio treatment and Australian environmental policy—despite substantial resistance.
New Oral Polio Vaccine to Bypass Key Clinical Trials
Robert Fortner
| Dec 17, 2019
| 6 min read
Health officials are rushing a genetically engineered product into the field to counter uncontained outbreaks of vaccine-derived polio.
Polio Vaccination Causes More Infections than Wild Virus
Jef Akst
| Nov 25, 2019
| 2 min read
In rare instances, the live virus in oral polio vaccines can mutate and become infectious, causing new outbreaks.
More Evidence that Enterovirus May Cause Kids’ Paralyzing Disease
Catherine Offord
| Oct 22, 2019
| 2 min read
Children with acute flaccid myelitis are more likely to have antibodies against the viral family in their spinal fluid than are children without the illness.
Enterovirus Might Be Behind Kids’ Paralysis: Preprint
Catherine Offord
| Jun 17, 2019
| 2 min read
Researchers identify a possible driver of acute flaccid myelitis, a polio-like disease diagnosed in more than 500 children over the last few years.
Poliovirus Therapy May Extend Lives of Advanced Brain-Cancer Patients
Ashley Yeager
| Jun 26, 2018
| 2 min read
More than one-fifth of individuals treated with the genetically modified virus survived at least three years.
Pathway to Polio Virulence Revealed
Ashley P. Taylor
| Mar 23, 2017
| 3 min read
Using epidemiological and laboratory data, scientists have mapped out a sequence of mutations through which the attenuated oral polio vaccine reverts to a virulent virus.
Toward a Virus-Free Polio Vaccine
Ashley P. Taylor
| Jan 19, 2017
| 2 min read
Researchers are developing polio vaccines based on the viral capsid alone. When produced in recombinant systems, these could eliminate the need to propagate live poliovirus for vaccine production.
Polio Reemerges in Nigeria
Jef Akst
| Aug 15, 2016
| 3 min read
Prior to last week’s announcement of newly confirmed cases, the country had been polio-free for two years.
Speaking of Microbiology
Tanya Lewis and Tracy Vence
| Jun 21, 2016
| 2 min read
A selection of notable quotes from the American Society for Microbiology’s annual meeting
Updating the Polio Vaccine
Jef Akst
| Jan 4, 2016
| 2 min read
Researchers develop new attenuated viruses that could support the eradication effort.
Toward Eliminating Poliovirus—In the Lab
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Nov 16, 2015
| 5 min read
As the world inches closer to polio eradication, laboratories studying the virus will have to bolster biosafety standards. Eventually, most will need to stop working with the pathogen entirely.
Polio No Longer Endemic in Nigeria
Tracy Vence
| Sep 29, 2015
| 1 min read
It’s been more than a year since the country has reported a case of wild poliovirus, according to the World Health Organization.
Vaccine Virus Sticks Around
Amanda B. Keener
| Aug 28, 2015
| 1 min read
One man shed poliovirus for 28 years after he was vaccinated, researchers report.
Intelligence Gathering
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Jul 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Disease eradication in the 21st century
Driven to Extinction
Jef Akst
| Jul 1, 2015
| 10+ min read
The eradication of smallpox set the standard for the global elimination of a devastating infectious disease. Will the ongoing polio and guinea worm campaigns be as successful?
