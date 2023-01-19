ADVERTISEMENT
public health
Oct 30, 2023
| 3 min read
qPCR
:
Driving Wastewater Surveillance for Infectious Disease
Natalie Knox and the Public Health Agency of Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory are helping establish a national qPCR-driven wastewater surveillance network for SARS-CoV-2 and other diseases.
Oct 18, 2023
| 3 min read
Accessible Lateral Flow Assays: Test to Treat, Test to Protect
The Scientist
’s Journal Club: Detecting Nucleic Acids with CRISPR
Wearable Biosensors and Their Applications
Home
Categories
public health
New CRISPR Treatment Could Prevent HIV Reinfection after Viral DNA Excision
Jennifer Zieba, PhD
| Aug 21, 2023
| 3 min read
Researchers design dual CRISPR treatments to remove HIV DNA and prevent reinfection in vitro.
Relevant Models Reflect Real-world Needs
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| Aug 1, 2023
| 1 min read
Jie Sun shares how his curiosity, creativity, and motivation to address clinical public health needs steer his research in immunology and infectious disease.
Tips and Tricks for Improving Laboratory Ergonomics
Melissa Afterman, MS, CPE
| 4 min read
Proper ergonomics minimizes risk factors in the laboratory to optimize individuals’ performance and well-being.
Glow-in-the-dark Diagnostics
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Jul 5, 2023
| 2 min read
A nucleic acid detection platform that marries CRISPR diagnostic tools with bioluminescence could accelerate treatment decisions in the clinic.
Antimicrobial Resistance: The Silent Pandemic
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Jun 30, 2023
| 9 min read
Scientists continue to ring alarm bells about the risks associated with the continued misuse of antimicrobials and advocate for innovative treatments, improved surveillance, and greater public health education.
Traditional Techniques, New Applications
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Researchers harness the power of familiar methods to advance science.
Vaccines: Sex Matters
Niki Spahich, PhD
| Jun 1, 2023
| 3 min read
Male patients who recover from mild COVID-19 have baseline immune states primed to mount stronger responses to future challenges than female patients.
Crystal-Clear Penicillin, 1945
Brittany McWilliams
| Apr 3, 2023
| 4 min read
Political activist and Nobel winner Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin pioneered X-ray crystallography to discover the molecular structures of penicillin and insulin.
What Lies Beneath: Wastewater Testing for Pathogens
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Michael Wiley will discuss detecting pathogens in communities through wastewater surveillance programs.
The Skin Battery
Sally Adee
| Mar 1, 2023
| 4 min read
The “wound current” has intrigued scientists for more than a century. It could turn out to be the key to healing catastrophic injuries.
Bathing Through the Ages: 1300–1848
Clare Watson
| Mar 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Public bathing, ubiquitous around the world and through the ages, plays an often-unappreciated role in public health.
Real World Data: Opening New Avenues for Health Research
Liliana Garcia Mondragon, PhD
| 4 min read
Scientists and clinicians increasingly use real world data (RWD) to make valuable discoveries that can be applied to the healthcare industry.
How an Early Warning Radar Could Prevent Future Pandemics
Amos Zeeberg,
Undark
| Feb 27, 2023
| 8 min read
Metagenomic sequencing can help detect unknown pathogens, but its widespread use faces challenges.
Science Falls Behind as Syphilis Stages Another Comeback
Bhargavi Duvvuri,
Undark
| Feb 21, 2023
| 6 min read
Syphilis is among the oldest known sexually-transmitted infections. Scientists still struggle to detect and treat it.
Time for a Change: Evidence-Based Approaches for the Biological Safety Assessment of Medical Devices
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Ron Brown discusses the problems with current medical device biological safety assessment approaches and suggests that evidence-based strategies could be the solution.
Fast-Acting Nonhormonal Male Birth Control Prevents Pregnancy in Mice
Katherine Irving
| Feb 15, 2023
| 5 min read
The “on demand” drug immobilizes sperm rather than limit their production, preventing 100 percent of pregnancies in an experiment.
Why Some HPV Infections Carry More Cervical Cancer Risk
Dan Robitzski
| Feb 2, 2023
| 5 min read
Where and how human papillomavirus integrates itself into the human genome steers the infection’s clinical outcomes, finds a large, multifaceted study.
Cell-Free DNA in Clinical Diagnostics
Tecan
| 1 min read
Advancements in measuring DNA in bodily fluids create new opportunities for understanding disease.
In Vitro Malaria Sporozoite Production May Lead to Cheaper Vaccines
Katherine Irving
| Jan 20, 2023
| 4 min read
A method for culturing the infectious stage of the
Plasmodium
lifecycle could increase malaria vaccine production efficiency by tenfold, study authors say.
Fish Oil in Diet Can Cause Hair Loss in Mice, Study Finds
Katherine Irving
| Jan 19, 2023
| 3 min read
The oil’s omega-3 fatty acids accumulate in the mice’s skin, triggering an immune response that causes hair loss.
