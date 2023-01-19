ADVERTISEMENT

public health

Oct 30, 2023 | 3 min read

qPCRDriving Wastewater Surveillance for Infectious Disease

Natalie Knox and the Public Health Agency of Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory are helping establish a national qPCR-driven wastewater surveillance network for SARS-CoV-2 and other diseases.
Oct 18, 2023 | 3 min read

Accessible Lateral Flow Assays: Test to Treat, Test to Protect

Blood vessel with flowing red blood cells and white immune cells.
New CRISPR Treatment Could Prevent HIV Reinfection after Viral DNA Excision
Jennifer Zieba, PhD | Aug 21, 2023 | 3 min read
Researchers design dual CRISPR treatments to remove HIV DNA and prevent reinfection in vitro.
Image of various medical supplies on blue background
Relevant Models Reflect Real-world Needs
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Aug 1, 2023 | 1 min read
Jie Sun shares how his curiosity, creativity, and motivation to address clinical public health needs steer his research in immunology and infectious disease.
A person slouches while sitting at their laboratory bench, causing musculoskeletal strain, indicated by a yellow highlight on their spine.
Tips and Tricks for Improving Laboratory Ergonomics
Melissa Afterman, MS, CPE | 4 min read
Proper ergonomics minimizes risk factors in the laboratory to optimize individuals’ performance and well-being.
Illustration of glowing fireflies
Glow-in-the-dark Diagnostics
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Jul 5, 2023 | 2 min read
A nucleic acid detection platform that marries CRISPR diagnostic tools with bioluminescence could accelerate treatment decisions in the clinic.
Vet giving vaccines to pigs
Antimicrobial Resistance: The Silent Pandemic
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Jun 30, 2023 | 9 min read
Scientists continue to ring alarm bells about the risks associated with the continued misuse of antimicrobials and advocate for innovative treatments, improved surveillance, and greater public health education.
An abstract rendering of laboratory flasks with green and pink glowing liquid and scientific shapes floating above.
Traditional Techniques, New Applications
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Researchers harness the power of familiar methods to advance science. 
Illustration of a virus
Vaccines: Sex Matters
Niki Spahich, PhD | Jun 1, 2023 | 3 min read
Male patients who recover from mild COVID-19 have baseline immune states primed to mount stronger responses to future challenges than female patients.
X-ray crystallography of penicillin
Crystal-Clear Penicillin, 1945
Brittany McWilliams | Apr 3, 2023 | 4 min read
Political activist and Nobel winner Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin pioneered X-ray crystallography to discover the molecular structures of penicillin and insulin.
What Lies Beneath: Wastewater Testing for Pathogens
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Michael Wiley will discuss detecting pathogens in communities through wastewater surveillance programs.
<em>We are Electric</em> book cover
The Skin Battery
Sally Adee | Mar 1, 2023 | 4 min read
The “wound current” has intrigued scientists for more than a century. It could turn out to be the key to healing catastrophic injuries.
In urban bathhouses in Germany and the surrounding low countries, bathhouse proprietors, known as baders, provided visitors with basic medical care. To draw blood, baders would scratch the skin before placing a heated cupping glass over the incision to extract blood and purge the body. Other tools associated with baders, including dental forceps and an amputation saw, hint at further services they provided.
Bathing Through the Ages: 1300–1848
Clare Watson | Mar 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Public bathing, ubiquitous around the world and through the ages, plays an often-unappreciated role in public health.
A doctor holding a stethoscope, surrounded by medical icons
Real World Data: Opening New Avenues for Health Research
Liliana Garcia Mondragon, PhD | 4 min read
Scientists and clinicians increasingly use real world data (RWD) to make valuable discoveries that can be applied to the healthcare industry.
A fruit bat in the hands of a researcher
How an Early Warning Radar Could Prevent Future Pandemics
Amos Zeeberg, Undark | Feb 27, 2023 | 8 min read
Metagenomic sequencing can help detect unknown pathogens, but its widespread use faces challenges.
A cluster of spiral-shaped Treponema pallidum bacteria, the causative agent of syphilis.
Science Falls Behind as Syphilis Stages Another Comeback
Bhargavi Duvvuri, Undark | Feb 21, 2023 | 6 min read
Syphilis is among the oldest known sexually-transmitted infections. Scientists still struggle to detect and treat it.
Time for a Change: Evidence-Based Approaches for the Biological Safety Assessment of Medical Devices
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, Ron Brown discusses the problems with current medical device biological safety assessment approaches and suggests that evidence-based strategies could be the solution. 
A mother mouse breastfeeds her offspring
Fast-Acting Nonhormonal Male Birth Control Prevents Pregnancy in Mice
Katherine Irving | Feb 15, 2023 | 5 min read
The “on demand” drug immobilizes sperm rather than limit their production, preventing 100 percent of pregnancies in an experiment.
Microscopy view of cancerous human cervix cells stained violet.
Why Some HPV Infections Carry More Cervical Cancer Risk
Dan Robitzski | Feb 2, 2023 | 5 min read
Where and how human papillomavirus integrates itself into the human genome steers the infection’s clinical outcomes, finds a large, multifaceted study.
Learn how cell-free DNA is used for disease biomarker detection
Cell-Free DNA in Clinical Diagnostics
Tecan | 1 min read
Advancements in measuring DNA in bodily fluids create new opportunities for understanding disease.
a newly hatched mosquito sits on top of water, with its discarded cocoon floating below
In Vitro Malaria Sporozoite Production May Lead to Cheaper Vaccines
Katherine Irving | Jan 20, 2023 | 4 min read
A method for culturing the infectious stage of the Plasmodium lifecycle could increase malaria vaccine production efficiency by tenfold, study authors say.
three black mice lined up next to each other. the one on the left, fed a low-fat diet, has one small bald patch, the middle mouse, fed fish oil, has a large bald spot across its shoulders and back, and the right mouse, fed cocoa butter, has no baldness.
Fish Oil in Diet Can Cause Hair Loss in Mice, Study Finds
Katherine Irving | Jan 19, 2023 | 3 min read
The oil’s omega-3 fatty acids accumulate in the mice’s skin, triggering an immune response that causes hair loss.
