Health officials are rushing a genetically engineered product into the field to counter uncontained outbreaks of vaccine-derived polio.

New Oral Polio Vaccine to Bypass Key Clinical Trials

New Oral Polio Vaccine to Bypass Key Clinical Trials

New Oral Polio Vaccine to Bypass Key Clinical Trials

Health officials are rushing a genetically engineered product into the field to counter uncontained outbreaks of vaccine-derived polio.

Health officials are rushing a genetically engineered product into the field to counter uncontained outbreaks of vaccine-derived polio.