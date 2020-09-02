Subscribe
Redesigning Medicine Using Synthetic Biology
Alison Halliday, PhD,
Technology Networks
| Jun 21, 2023
| 5 min read
Drawing inspiration from nature, synthetic biology offers exciting opportunities to transform the future of medicine.
New Synthetic
E. coli
Is Immune to Bacteriophage Infection
Anna Napolitano, PhD
| Mar 30, 2023
| 3 min read
Self-contained synthetic
E. coli
resistant to viral infection could prove invaluable to the biotechnology industry by increasing product consistency and reducing safety concerns.
The Art and Science of Synthetic Biology
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 2 min read
Researchers get creative using bacterial bits and pieces to produce synthetic cells for studying cancer.
A New Way to Control Stem Cell Fate Using Gene Circuits
Elina Kadriu
| Feb 27, 2023
| 3 min read
Scientists engineered human pluripotent stem cells with synthetic gene circuits to control differentiation without human input.
Post-Translational Control: The Next Step in Synthetic Circuits
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| Feb 27, 2023
| 3 min read
Researchers engineer a protease-mediated post-translational path faster than gene switches for processes that need to happen quickly, such as insulin release.
Advancing Drug Discovery by Employing Synthetic Biology Tools
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, learn about the origins of artificial gene circuits and how researchers currently use synthetic biology strategies to uncover new drugs.
“Smarter” CAR T Cells Target Tumors with Precision
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Dec 16, 2022
| 5 min read
Two studies in mice now show that researchers can control when and where CAR T cells are active, potentially overcoming previous hurdles for CAR T–based treatments.
Novel Yeast-Assembly Technique Yields Living Materials
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Nov 23, 2022
| 3 min read
Researchers say structures made of the cells could potentially be used to clean up uranium from oceans, heal wounds, and more.
Building Bridges for Translational Research - A Special Podcast Series
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Cytiva
| 2 min read
Translational scientists discuss their experiences taking preclinical concepts to the market.
Scientists Resurrect Ancient Rubiscos to Understand Their Evolution
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Oct 14, 2022
| 5 min read
A team proposes that the addition of a small accessory subunit to the carbon-fixing enzyme was key to improving its catalytic properties and specificity to CO
2
.
Geneticist Arthur Riggs Dies at 82
Lisa Winter
| Apr 14, 2022
| 2 min read
His research paved the way for the development of synthetic insulin to treat diabetes.
Brush Up: Quorum Sensing in Bacteria and Beyond
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| 4 min read
Microbes communicate with quorum sensing to coordinate their behavior in response to how many neighbors they have.
Engineered Yeast Robots Destroy Inflammatory Molecules in an IBD Mouse Model
Roni Dengler, PhD
| Aug 16, 2021
| 3 min read
Scientists added a gene circuit that senses and neutralizes proinflammatory ATP to yeast, taking another step towards precision medicine.
Could a Synthetic Probiotic Replace a Strict Diet for Patients with Phenylketonuria?
Roni Dengler, PhD
| Aug 16, 2021
| 2 min read
Synthetic biologists introduced an engineered microbe that may lead to new treatment options for phenylketonuria.
Focus on Innovation: Scientific Advances Driving Biopharma Market Trends
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Tecan
| 1 min read
Explore the future of biopharma research and development.
A New COVID-19 Spit Test Is as Easy as 1-2-3
Roni Dengler, PhD
| Aug 16, 2021
| 4 min read
A device smaller than two stacked decks of cards can reliably detect and discriminate between SARS-CoV-2 variants in spit in less than an hour with results that glow.
Environmental Cues Keep CAR T Cells on Track
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| May 25, 2021
| 4 min read
Pairing CARs with a synthetic receptor makes T cells more lethal tumor killers.
Building a Synthetic Biology Platform for Drug Delivery
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Kate Adamala and Niren Murthy will discuss the latest advances in drug delivery using synthetic biology approaches.
Toward COVID-19 Testing Any Time, Anywhere
Abby Olena, PhD
| Sep 2, 2020
| 7 min read
Researchers are adapting CRISPR, synthetic biology, and other creative approaches to detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acids outside of the lab or doctors’ offices, in the hopes of making diagnostics more affordable and accessible.
