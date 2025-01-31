Trending
In a First, Mouse Pups with Two Dads Live to Adulthood
By using genetic material from two male mice, researchers successfully created pups that survived to adulthood, offering insights into unisexual reproduction in mammals.
Freeze on NIH Grant Reviews Leaves Scientists Confused and Frustrated
An unprecedented federal ban on scientific meetings halts research progress, sparking widespread concern across the scientific community.
Postdocs Who Publish Hit Papers Are More Likely to Stay and Succeed in Academia
Data show that postdoctoral productivity and citations influence academic success, highlighting the underappreciated importance of postdoctoral training.
How Are Earwax and Body Odor Linked?
A single gene controls earwax and body odor, shaping one’s unique scent through microbes.
