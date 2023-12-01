ADVERTISEMENT
zoology
Jan 1, 2024
| 2 min read
Why Do Mosquitoes Bite Some People More Than Others?
Scientists itch to decipher the cues that make some people mosquito magnets.
Dec 4, 2023
| 10 min read
Downsizing DNA
Dec 4, 2023
Infographic: Programmed DNA Elimination
Dec 1, 2023
To Boldly Go Where No Squid Has Gone Before
A Menagerie on a Leaf
Rachael Moeller Gorman
| Nov 6, 2023
| 4 min read
A simple rainforest leaf swab revealed DNA from dozens of animal species, possibly improving biodiversity monitoring in the future.
2023 Ig Nobel Prize for Gripping Work on Dead Spiders
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD
| Sep 15, 2023
| 3 min read
Rice University researchers claimed the Ig Nobel Prize for upleveling biorobotics by transforming deceased spiders into robotic grippers.
Tasmanian Devils Face Threats from Rapidly Evolving Facial Cancers
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Jun 30, 2023
| 3 min read
A genetic study tracked the evolution of two transmissible cancers currently ravaging populations of Tasmanian devils.
Mouse Brain Cells Activate When They Witness a Fight
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Jun 1, 2023
| 2 min read
A subset of hypothalamic neurons mirrors aggression in mice, challenging previous views on the location and functional role of these cells.
Addressing the Problematic Past of Animal Behavior Research
Holly Root-Gutteridge, PhD and Anna Korzeniowska
| Apr 3, 2023
| 4 min read
Some of the foundational studies in the field were neither ethical by today’s standards nor replicable. But we can do better.
How Do Scientists Decide a Species Has Gone Extinct?
Andy Carstens
| Mar 1, 2023
| 10 min read
Getting it wrong can harm the very creatures that scientists are trying to protect.
Glass Menagerie, 1863–1936
Dan Robitzski
| Feb 1, 2023
| 3 min read
The father-and-son duo Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka crafted thousands of scientifically accurate models of plants and sea creatures as teaching aids.
Slideshow: The Lifelike Glass Models of Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka
Dan Robitzski
| Feb 1, 2023
| 3 min read
The father-and-son duo, the last generations of a long line of renowned glassworkers, crafted thousands of realistic models of plants and sea creatures.
Animals Are Shape-Shifting in Response to a Warming World
Andy Carstens
| Jan 3, 2023
| 10 min read
Forced to respond to a climate that’s changing faster than it ever has, it remains unclear whether species’ adaptations can keep pace.
Slideshow: Meet the Neuston, the Diverse Organisms Living at the Ocean’s Surface
Amanda Heidt
| Jan 2, 2023
| 2 min read
The ocean’s surface harbors an ecosystem of colorful, understudied life, ranging from protists and cnidarians to insects.
Infographic: Neuston Drift Atop the World’s Oceans
Amanda Heidt
| Jan 2, 2023
| 1 min read
The sea surface is home to a diverse group of animals adapted to life in the open ocean, but increasingly, they’re sharing that space with plastic debris.
Genome Spotlight: Fishing cat (
Prionailurus viverrinus
)
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Dec 22, 2022
| 5 min read
A high-quality reference genome for this vulnerable feline may help scientists understand why they’re so prone to transitional cell carcinoma in captivity.
Snakes Have Clitorises After All, Study Finds
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Dec 13, 2022
| 4 min read
Researchers visualize the snake clitoris in detail for the first time, finding evidence that the organ may be evolutionarily important for snake sex.
Opinion: Listening to the Biosphere Is Key Step in Saving It
Karen Bakker
| Dec 12, 2022
| 4 min read
New insights into the functionality of nonhuman sound may help us conserve nature and protect ourselves from excessive noise.
Inside the Project Trying to Save Datasets from Extinction
Ian Rose
| Dec 1, 2022
| 5 min read
Researchers race to find ecological data kept on outdated media or in dusty backroom boxes—before they’re lost forever.
Many Moths Speak Up to Ward Off Bats
Connor Lynch
| Dec 1, 2022
| 5 min read
A decade-long, multicontinent study suggests that acoustic defense strategies are more common among moths than previously imagined.
Ant Pupae Feed Adults, Larvae with Secreted Liquid
Viviane Callier
| Nov 30, 2022
| 4 min read
The molting fluid of ant pupae functions as “metabolic currency” in the ant colony and may have enabled the evolution of eusociality.
Climate Change, Deforestation Drive Bat Virus Spillover Into Humans
Amanda Heidt
| Nov 17, 2022
| 4 min read
Bats that experience food shortages due to climate change and habitat loss end up roosting in urban settings, where they shed more of the deadly Hendra virus.
Book Excerpt from
Pests
Bethany Brookshire
| Nov 14, 2022
| 5 min read
In a chapter on cats, author Bethany Brookshire explores the thorny issue of felines that live freely.
Opinion: Are Cats Friends or Fiends?
Bethany Brookshire
| Nov 14, 2022
| 4 min read
In
Pests: How Humans Create Animal Villains
, I explore what it is that makes an animal a pest—and it has nothing to do with their behavior, but rather our own desires and beliefs about the natural world.
