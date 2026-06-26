Tecan accelerates Data-Driven Lab journey with Agentic AI developments powered by NVIDIA

Tecan (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN), a global provider of laboratory automation and solutions, today announced the integration of Agentic AI capabilities into its lab analytics platform Introspect, leveraging NVIDIA BioNeMo Agent Toolkit. The NVIDIA BioNeMo Agent Toolkit enables AI agents to access scientific AI capabilities directly within the Introspect platform, helping laboratories to optimize operations. Agentic AI will allow laboratories to move beyond traditional monitoring and reactive troubleshooting toward proactive actions that help prevent issues before they impact performance, quality, or scientific outcomes. Early access to the enhanced Introspect platform is available, with applications focused on pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical laboratory environments.

A milestone in the collaboration announced in March 2026, this Agentic AI development demonstrates advancement of Tecan and NVIDIA’s shared vision of enabling Data-Driven Laboratories with AI-powered platforms designed to accelerate scientific discovery and improve laboratory productivity.

Agentic AI introduces a new paradigm for laboratory operations. Rather than identifying problems after they occur, intelligent agents can continuously analyze laboratory data, workflows, and system performance to uncover hidden patterns that limit throughput, constrain scalability, or reduce operational efficiency. By transforming data into recommended actions, laboratories can accelerate decision-making, optimize resource utilization, and proactively improve overall productivity.

Mukta Acharya, Executive Vice President - Head of the Life Sciences Business division at Tecan: “Agentic AI has the potential to reshape how laboratories operate. By combining Tecan’s laboratory expertise with NVIDIA’s BioNeMo Agent Toolkit, we are enabling a new generation of intelligent laboratory solutions that can proactively support scientists, improve productivity, and help accelerate scientific outcomes.”

The work with NVIDIA focuses also on the agentic guardrails required for the responsible and reliable deployment of AI in laboratory environments. These safeguards support transparency, reliability, and controlled automation, helping in the establishment of Agentic AI as a trusted technology to support key research and operational workflows.

Tecan and NVIDIA will continue to further develop the AI-enabled platforms that Data-Driven Laboratories need to achieve faster discoveries and higher lab productivity, including the use of Physical AI to enable Next-Gen Lab Instrumentation.

For more information about one of the use cases of this collaboration, please visit the Introspect landing page.

For more details on NVIDIA BioNeMo Agent Toolkit and the broader AI drug discovery ecosystem, read the full NVIDIA announcement here: NVIDIA Announces BioNeMo Agent Toolkit — Tools for Agents to Accelerate Scientific Discovery.