Conceptual photograph of connecting the dots in a pathway through route planning.
The Computer-Assisted Retrosynthesis Revolution

New tools for computer-aided retrosynthesis help scientists streamline route planning, reducing the financial and environmental costs of drug development.

Synthetic chemistry’s dependence on manual reiteration and expertise has been a barrier to planning and building active pharmaceutical ingredients. Computer-assisted retrosynthesis technologies that are supported by AI are revolutionizing route design for therapeutic synthesis, enabling safer, more sustainable, and green-by-design active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Download this Research Product Blog to explore how new computational tools leverage multi-target retrosynthesis and machine learning to build better synthetic chemistry routes.

