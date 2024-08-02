This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, August 22, 2024

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

The gut’s complex composition and function can make it difficult to study in vitro. However, researchers now grow 3D intestinal organoids—miniature guts—to evaluate gut development and disorders in cell culture. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Arthur Beyder and Melanie Maya Kaelberer will explore how scientists use intestinal organoids to explore the cellular, molecular, and physiological processes that underly the healthy and diseased digestive system.



Arthur Beyder, MD, PhD

Consultant, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology

Associate Professor of Medicine and Physiology & Biomedical Engineering

Mayo Clinic

