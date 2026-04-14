The effort to sequence the entire human genome spanned decades, driven by the promise of decoding the genetic blueprint of human life—a breakthrough poised to transform biology, medicine, and biotechnology. What began as an ambitious and controversial proposal ultimately became one of the most consequential scientific undertakings of the 20th century. In honor of The Scientist’s 40th anniversary, we look back at our coverage of the momentous efforts to sequence the human genome.

In The Scientist’s debut issue, geneticist Walter Bodmer of the Imperial Cancer Research Fund and molecular biologist Walter Gilbert from Harvard University offered their opinions on the merits of sequencing the entirety of the human genome. At the time, the scale of the task was staggering, with human DNA estimated to contain roughly three billion base pairs. Both scientists explored the potential impact of obtaining a complete genome sequence, emphasizing the far-reaching benefits such knowledge could bring to biology and medicine. Gilbert also examined the financial demands of the project compared to other areas of biological research as well as the logistical challenge of coordinating an effort on a global scale. Together, their discussion highlighted the major insights that could emerge from such a concentrated and ambitious scientific endeavor.

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With rapid progress in sequencing technologies and the successful completion of the project’s pilot phase, the effort to map the human genetic blueprint gained significant momentum. This acceleration was further driven by growing competition from parallel sequencing initiatives in the private sector. In 1999, the consortium overseeing the Human Genome Project (HGP) revised its timeline, moving up the target for a “working draft” from December 2001 to the spring of 2000. At the same time, it established a clear objective of producing a fully completed “final draft,” with all gaps closed and errors corrected, by 2003.

In 2000, the first “survey,” or “working draft” of the human genome was completed and publicly announced during an event at the White House. The moment symbolized not only a scientific breakthrough but also a rare instance of global collaboration and competition coming together. "Without a doubt, this is the most important, most wondrous map ever produced by humankind," then US President Bill Clinton said of the human genome. While incomplete, it marked the first time scientists had a sweeping view of the entire human genetic code. The announcement garnered much enthusiasm; its data quickly led to new genomic insights.

Following the initial fanfare surrounding the completion of the first “working draft” and as the celebration subsided, the HGP brought with it a new wave of ethical and patenting concerns. This article traces the parallel progress of the publicly funded HGP and the efforts of Craig Venter’s private company Celera Genomics. It also explores researchers’ perspectives on the genome’s practical value, their cautious optimism about its potential, and their concerns over how policymakers might navigate the complex questions surrounding the use and ownership of this information.

In 2003, scientists announced the completion of the HGP, delivering a highly accurate sequence covering approximately 99 percent of gene-containing regions. The consortium achieved this milestone ahead of schedule—two years early—and under their $3 billion budget. The date of this announcement was chosen to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the discovery of the DNA double helix. This monumental scientific advancement was a marvel to behold. From tackling the three-billion-letter code with evolving technology to producing a full sequence, this effort provided an unprecedented foundation for understanding human biology and disease.

Soon after the project’s completion, attention shifted to the future of genomics. While the Sanger sequencing method had enabled the HGP’s success, researchers recognized the need for faster, more affordable technologies. The concept of a “$1,000 genome” emerged as a benchmark for making genome sequencing practical in clinical settings, paving the way for personalized medicine.

On the 25th anniversary of the HGP, Bodmer revisited his original 1986 perspective. He reflected on how early predictions compared with reality, noting that the number of identified genes—around 20,000—differed from initial estimates. He also emphasized how the project transformed collaborative research, setting the stage for global cooperation, and the scale of scientific research with large databases.

As genomic science advanced, even the definition of a “gene” evolved. This led to the question: How many genes do humans have? Improved data and analytical methods led scientists to revise earlier estimates, reducing the number of protein-coding genes to roughly 19,000. These findings revealed a far more complex genome than originally anticipated, with regulatory elements and noncoding regions playing critical roles.

Building on the ability to read DNA through the HGP, scientists launched new efforts to synthesize it. The Human Genome Project-Write aimed to create entire genomes from scratch, signaling a shift from sequencing to engineering genetic material. This genome project, built upon the foundations of the HGP, was proposed to develop technologies to more efficiently and more cheaply write DNA. However, this proposal occurred at an invitation-only meeting and garnered criticism.

Despite the 2003 “completion” of the human genome, portions of it—particularly highly repetitive regions—remained unresolved. In 2022, the Telomere-to-Telomere Consortium announced a truly complete, gapless human genome sequence. This achievement effectively finished what had begun decades earlier, providing the most comprehensive view yet of human DNA.

Together, these milestones illustrate not only the technical evolution of genome sequencing but also the shifting scientific, ethical, and societal landscape that has accompanied scientists’ growing understanding of the human genome.