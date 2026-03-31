The M-Index: A New Metric Puts Mentorship in the Spotlight

As a daily ritual, Jean Fan, a computational biologist at Johns Hopkins University, gathers with her lab members to have a tea-time discussion where they dig into various elements of academia. A few months ago, they discussed the h-index, which measures the productivity and citation impact of a researcher’s publications, and why hiring committees use it as a metric in their decisions.

Jean Fan, a computational biologist at Johns Hopkins University, developed the M-index as a proxy to measure senior researchers’ mentorship contributions. Will Kirk

Relying solely on one number to capture a multidimensional career seemed a little reductionist, so Fan and her students brainstormed ideas for additional metrics. “It made us think about what we really care about. What do we really want in our faculty hires,” recalled Fan. “So, we thought, ‘Well, let's say we care about mentorship, but then how do we distill that into a metric that can be first quantified in a high throughput manner?’” said Fan.

This prompted her to develop a new metric, called the Mentorship Index, or M-index, as a proxy for a researcher’s contribution to mentoring junior scientists. The freely available calculator computes one’s M-index based on the number of publications senior scientists have with their juniors, offering a new way to evaluate researchers’ academic impact.

“[Mentorship] is something that I think should form a part of evaluations,” said Tarun Souradeep, a cosmologist at Raman Research Institute, who was not involved with designing the tool. “It's very important, and there haven't been quantitative measures that are very good.”

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At a time when AI can help researchers boost their h-indices by accelerating their outputs, “I really like the idea of trying to shift attention to relationship building,” said Brian Earp, a biomedical ethicist at the National University of Singapore, who was also not associated with the M-index. “We have to think, what are the things that are distinctively human that we still want to evaluate each other on?”

The M-Index Calculator Relies on Number of Publications

Tarun Souradeep is a cosmologist at the Raman Research Institute. Raman Research Institute

To create the M-index, Fan turned to OpenAlex, an open platform that catalogs scholarly works all over the globe. She developed a code that would count the number of papers for which a researcher was the last author—typically indicating their role in a senior or mentorship capacity—where the first author—usually the mentee—was a junior scientist. She relied on identifying junior scientists based on the number of papers they had published.

“For a very junior student, this number would probably be very low,” said Fan. For instance, less experienced students would have fewer than 10 publications, she noted. The M-index calculator quantifies how many of a last author’s papers have a first author with fewer than 10 papers at the time of publication, thus giving the M10 index. Depending on how people in each field define seniority, they could calculate an M5 or some other index.

However, Fan noted that a major limitation with this approach is that it is specific to the life sciences fields where authorship order depends on seniority and contributions. This may not apply to other fields such as physics or mathematics, where authorship order is usually alphabetical.

Earp agreed that the M-index is not flawless. “Quality of mentorship relationships is something that you can't necessarily tell from a number,” he said. “A tyrannical lab leader who squeezes every last drop out of as many staff as they can fit onto a grant might very well end up with a higher M-index than the one who invests deeply in a smaller number of relationships.”

Brian Earp is a biomedical ethicist at the National University of Singapore. National University of Singapore

Despite the practical limitations, “it’s an interesting step forward,” noted Souradeep. “The very fact that someone is taking interest in this is very exciting.”

Does Academia Need One More Metric?

The M-index quantifies a completely different aspect than the h-index, said Souradeep. “Some people excel in getting a lot of grants. Some people write a lot of patents. The h-index will measure them,” he said. Having multiple indices could give a more holistic assessment of a researcher, he explained.

Earp agreed. “You still need objective evidence of accomplishment,” he said. “The spirit of it is something that we should be paying attention to.”

According to Fan, she never meant for the M-index to replace or complement other popular evaluation metrics. She simply wanted to convey that researchers can create new metrics for any qualities that they consider important.

“The intent is to have all of these different quantifications that could help you perhaps pull out the applications that are worthy of closer investigation, closer reading, closer discussion, and a fuller conversation,” said Fan. “So, it's a means to a beginning, not the end.”