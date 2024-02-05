Researchers normally employ several analytical instruments to assess complex cell-based assays. However, advanced flow cytometers can measure numerous parameters, such as cell viability, immunophenotype, and cytokine secretion, simultaneously within a single well of a microplate. Using this instrument in their workflow, scientists decrease their processing time, cost, and sample volume requirements.

