Researchers normally employ several analytical instruments to assess complex cell-based assays. However, advanced flow cytometers can measure numerous parameters, such as cell viability, immunophenotype, and cytokine secretion, simultaneously within a single well of a microplate. Using this instrument in their workflow, scientists decrease their processing time, cost, and sample volume requirements.    

Download this article from Sartorius to discover 

  • The differences between the traditional flow cytometry and advanced flow cytometry workflows
  • How advanced flow cytometry enhances cell-based assays including drug screening

