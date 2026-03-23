The N-of-1 Revolution in Personalized Medicine

For several decades, population-based clinical trials have been the gold standard of healthcare, but many argue that an “average” patient is a statistical myth.

With the advent of generative AI, protein-folding models, and high-frequency personal data, researchers and clinicians hope to finally achieve the ultimate goal of precision medicine: N-of-1 interventions that are tailored to the unique genetic and physiological profile of a single individual. The recent story of a bespoke ChatGPT-designed vaccine for Rosie the dog is a perfect example of the tremendous potential AI shows in personalizing medicines.

Healthcare leaders and industry experts weighed in on the future of personalized therapies at the 2026 Precision Medicine World Conference.

Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla highlights the potential for AI to design 'N of one' drugs by modeling molecular binding for individual mutations. Courtesy of Precision Medicine World Conference

Vinod Khosla, founder, Khosla Ventures

Imagine if we made clinical trials impossible by developing drugs for one person. For example, if you have a very specific cancer, you can design an antibody for that cancer. You may have to get the process approved and have some other safety testing, but with AI perfectly designing drugs to match a particular cancer mutation, one could potentially easily create N-of-1 drugs.

I'm very excited about that possibility. People think these drugs cost millions, but if you eliminate the clinical trial and the design of the drugs–if AI is doing that design with high fidelity–I wonder what is possible. It's a good way around the regulatory process bottlenecks that might help patients.

Nathan Price emphasizes the need for AI systems that can systematize medical serendipity through data-driven healthspan monitoring. Courtesy of Precision Medicine World Conference

Nathan Price, researcher, Buck Institute

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The N-of-1 medicine is so interesting. Every individual is unfathomably unique. And as we are thinking about longevity and health span, we really want to dive in and understand what's happening in an individual. We are building an N-of-1 analyzer at our institute that feeds into this health span compass and health span synthesizer. As we further build systems that help guide personalization for the single individual, and as we build federated models, we will have this massive amount of data, but it needs to be synthesized. We need to systematize the serendipity that has always been a part of medicine, but do it in a way that is data-driven and computable.

Ranjan Sinha, chief executive officer, Digbi Health

Ranjan Sinha advocates for a paradigm shift in the medical community, leveraging AI to transition from a one-size-fits-all 'population health' model toward a more precise, biology-driven standard of care for every individual. Courtesy of Precision Medicine World Conference

My assessment is that the medical community is not ready to understand N-of-1; they are designed to treat population health. I don't think even the FDA is organized around that premise. Here’s one classic example that sticks out for me: We find people who are struggling with constipation, and the normal treatment is to recommend they eat more fiber. But we have seen unique combinations of microbiome and inflammatory genetic markers that lead to constipation. So, you could be eating a lot of fiber and mucilage but unless you trim down the inflammation, you are not going to improve constipation. The moment we find out what's the inflammatory element in their food, we can help them. Although we see these examples, structurally how we would achieve this individual analysis at a clinical level is unclear.

Zeenia Framroze advocates for the role of citizen science and generative AI in allowing patients to lead their own N-of-one validation studies. Courtesy of Precision Medicine World Conference

Zeenia Framroze, chief executive officer, Alethios

To be honest, the platform that we developed started because I used it as an N-of-1 for myself, experiencing Long COVID-19 and trying out multiple different interventions myself. I think for N-of-1 drugs to be viable and popular, we need to invest so much more in citizen science in general. Moreover, N-of-1 therapies are also an economic proposition. It changes who owns the data, who holds the power in that discussion around validation.

There is a flywheel between participant and researcher, in which a participant, as a true citizen scientist, can run their own study, take the data that they run, see what intervention works for them, and bring it back into the healthcare system. That is an opportunity that we have been afforded with generative AI, which simply didn't exist two years ago. It's so exciting!