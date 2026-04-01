A researcher holding a clipboard with a sheet of paper that reads PFAS and includes a PFAS chemical structure
eBook

The Problem with PFAS in Laboratory Settings

Ultrapure water helps researchers detect PFAS in the lab with greater accuracy and reproducibility.

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PFAS contamination is a growing global problem with potentially severe environmental and health implications. Robust and sensitive analytical methods, in conjunction with PFAS-free laboratory settings, are required to support efforts to detect and mitigate PFAS buildup and better understand how PFAS affects humans. These tools can drive current efforts for PFAS measurement and help shape future research and policies to counter PFAS contamination.

Download this ebook to learn more about PFAS, how to detect it in the laboratory, and why ultrapure water is vital to PFAS research efforts.

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