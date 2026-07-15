Abstract pink and blue technological image on a black background
Product

The SCIEX novus v55 system: Built for throughput. Designed for profit.

A fifth-generation triple quadrupole built for high-pressure, results-driven laboratories. Balance value and performance while boosting productivity and efficiency with the smallest SCIEX triple quad yet.

Brought to you bySCIEX
SCIEX

The novus V55 system is a fifth generation LC-MS/MS triple quadrupole designed for labs that need to do more with fewer resources. It delivers acquisition speeds of up to 1,000 MRMs per second, enabling higher throughput, shorter run times, and method consolidation without compromising data quality. With excellent sensitivity, it supports confident detection of trace analytes across food and environmental, pharma, and PFAS applications. With a 35% smaller footprint and up to 40% lower energy and cooling demands than the SCIEX 5500+ system, reduce operating costs and free up lab space. 

The novus V55 system-QTRAP builds on this foundation by combining quantitative and qualitative analysis in a single platform, enabling simultaneous confirmation and quantitation within one method.

Product Specifications:

SpecificationsValue
Item Dimensions
84 x 87 x 139 cm
MRM acquisition rate
1000 MRM/se
Mass range 
5–2,000 m/z
Dynamic range 6 orders of magnitude
Sensitivity MRM mode - positive ESI 
Reserpine 1 pg on column
S/N > 1,500,000
Sensitivity MRM mode - negative ESI 
Chloramphenicol 1 pg on column
S/N > 1,500,000
IDL - positive ESI 
Reserpine 10 fg on column (609/195) 
< 1.4 fg
iDL - negative ESI  
Chloramphenicol 10 fg on column (321/152)
< 1.4 fg
Scan speed 
12,000 Da/sec
Mass stability 
0.1 Da over 24 hours

 

Sponsored by

  • SCIEX Logo

Top Image Credit:

©iSotck, Vitalii Gulenok

August 2026 Digest cover
August 2026

Epic Fail: Sea-Monkeys Sabotage Fieldwork

When Barry Hicks set out to photograph thrombolites, thousands of unexpected visitors photobombed his underwater images.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Overcoming Immunotherapy Resistance in Liver Cancer

Overcoming Immunotherapy Resistance in Liver Cancer

Axion Biosystems
Optimizing NGS Library Preparation for Reliable Sequencing Data

Optimizing NGS Library Preparation for Reliable Sequencing Data

Covaris
Using TCR Repertoire Sequencing to Advance Immunology Research

Using TCR Repertoire Sequencing to Advance Immunology Research

Miltenyi
Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mission bio

Products

Product News

Sino Biological Logo

Sino Biological Launches SuperNuclease ® Pro with Free Trial Program

Sino Biological Logo

Sino Biological Launches Precisely Characterized Full-Length p-Tau217 Protein to Advance Next-Generation Alzheimer’s Biomarker Assay Development

A photo of a scientist placing the Resipher device on a 96-well plate.

Resipher: Continuous Live-Cell Mitochondrial Respiration Monitoring in 96-Well Plates

Lucid Scientific logo
DNA Script Logo

DNA Script expands access to on-demand DNA synthesis in India through distributor agreement with Imperial Life Sciences