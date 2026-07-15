The SCIEX novus v55 system: Built for throughput. Designed for profit.

The novus V55 system is a fifth generation LC-MS/MS triple quadrupole designed for labs that need to do more with fewer resources. It delivers acquisition speeds of up to 1,000 MRMs per second, enabling higher throughput, shorter run times, and method consolidation without compromising data quality. With excellent sensitivity, it supports confident detection of trace analytes across food and environmental, pharma, and PFAS applications. With a 35% smaller footprint and up to 40% lower energy and cooling demands than the SCIEX 5500+ system, reduce operating costs and free up lab space.

The novus V55 system-QTRAP builds on this foundation by combining quantitative and qualitative analysis in a single platform, enabling simultaneous confirmation and quantitation within one method.

Product Specifications: