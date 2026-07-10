The Upstream Bottleneck in NGS Workflows

As sequencing platforms generate data faster, upstream sample and library preparation can become a limiting step. Manual liquid handling, complex multi-step protocols, and growing sample volumes can strain researchers’ time while introducing variability that affects downstream sequencing performance.

This report examines opportunities and considerations in automating NGS sample and library preparation. It explores how high-density plate formats and miniaturized reactions can change throughput and resource use, and how system accessibility and workflow consolidation factor into implementation.

How automated liquid handling can help NGS laboratories address those upstream constraints. It covers the role of 96- and 384-well formats in higher-throughput preparation, the potential of miniaturized protocols to reduce reagent and sample use, and the implementation choices that shape whether automation is practical across users and lab environments.

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