In 2012, The Scientist profiled molecular biologist Erica Larschan, who had not long before established her own laboratory at Brown University. Larschan’s early interest in biology led her to focus her research on gene regulation, revealing the role of a family of histone-modifying enzymes in transcriptional activation in yeast and mechanisms of sex chromosome dosage compensation in Drosophila in her early career.

Over the subsequent 14 years, Larschan has continued to uncover the intricacies of gene regulation and the enigma of the X chromosome, harnessing the power of modern technologies to drive discovery. “The development of new technologies has really helped us ask deeper questions,” Larschan remarked. “For example, we used to study the genome largely in two dimensions, and now we're really looking at the 3D genome, being able to see how things happen in real time [and] looking at the single-cell level.”

The CRISPR Revolution, Multiomics, and Machine Learning

In the early days of Larschan’s lab, she encountered her first major challenge. “The first five years of the lab we spent trying to really knock out this gene that's in a very tough location in the genome, a very highly compacted heterochromatic location,” she explained. “We were just banging our heads against the wall.”

When her former colleague, Jennifer Doudna, who is now a biochemist at the University of California, Berkeley, revealed the groundbreaking possibility of precise gene editing using CRISPR-Cas9 at an alumni symposium—a talk Larschan had to follow up—she immediately realized how impactful it would be to her research. “The CRISPR revolution has changed everything in terms of what we can do…It’s had the biggest impact, I think, of pretty much any discovery in the last 10 years,” Larschan said.

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Advances in multiomics have also driven the evolution of Larschan’s research. For example, her group developed a web-based tool called TIMEOR (Trajectory Inference and Mechanism Exploration with Omics in R), which uses time-series multiomics data to predict relationships between gene regulatory events and how gene regulation changes over time.1

Larschan’s main focus for many years has been studying the X chromosome and how dosage compensation balances the scale in X-linked gene expression. Studying the genome in three dimensions has helped Larschan and her team to better understand the chromatin architecture of the X chromosome and identify how transcription factor binding sites cluster in 3D space.2 “We've made a lot of progress in understanding how the X chromosome is specifically identified for gene regulation, and that really underlies a lot of the sex differences that we see between males and females,” Larschan said. “I'd say that's our biggest accomplishment, is figuring out, in three dimensions, how do we actually find the X chromosome and target it for this specific regulation.”

Larschan also utilizes artificial intelligence in her research, collaborating with computer scientists on joint projects. Using machine learning, she and her colleagues develop models that can predict factors that differ between the X chromosome and other chromosomes and then test potential candidates in the lab. The team assumed they would be able to make a lot of generalizations, but the results were surprising. “It turns out that there's a lot of combinatorial interactions that we hadn't expected, and the machine learning does help us parse those out,” she said.

Unexpected Discoveries and Inspiring the Next Generation

Larschan’s efforts to understand the X chromosome have led her down unexpected paths. When neuroscientist Kate O’Connor-Giles moved her laboratory to Brown University, she approached Larschan with an idea about studying gene regulation in the brain. Curious, Larschan agreed, and they took on a joint student who set to work.

In a recent preprint, the team demonstrated that two chromatin regulators that Larschan had previously studied in the context of X chromosome gene expression actually function in the brain to coordinate synapse formation; disruption of either regulator results in excessive synaptic formation, which is linked to intellectual disability.3 Larschan said this result was very unexpected, since she assumed these regulators worked in every cell of the body and had no tissue-specific functions. “It turned out that they were really important in the brain,” she added.

When it comes to measuring her success, Larschan highlighted the achievements of the students she has mentored as much as her own scientific discoveries. “The most important thing that we can do is help the next generation,” she said. “I've had a few people from my lab start their own labs and really then be able to continue on in new directions and expand what we can do. That's the best part of it: Our success is measured by how well they do and how much we can continue these exciting research areas.”

Looking back at her earlier profile article, Larschan said it helped boost her confidence at just the right time. “At the time, I was a young mother with a very tiny baby, and I [had] a lot of imposter syndrome,” she recalled. “So, it definitely helped me.”