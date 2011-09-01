ADVERTISEMENT
Thought Experiment
Opinion: Archaea Is Our Evolutionary Sister, Not Mother
Morgan Gaia, Violette Da Cunha, and Patrick Forterre
| Jun 1, 2018
| 4 min read
The ancient organisms appear to be more closely related to eukaryotes than previously appreciated.
Opinion: We Must Make Data More Accessible for Bioinformatics Training
David W. Craig
| Apr 1, 2018
| 5 min read
In addition to programs geared towards transforming biologists into bioinformaticians, students need more raw material available for their education.
Opinion: Acquiring Extra Senses
Bernd Fritzsch
| Sep 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Animals’ diverse sensory abilities will guide a technology-based revolution that gives humans perception beyond our natural senses.
Opinion: Monogamy and Cooperation Are Connected Through Multiple Links
David F. Westneat and Jacqueline R. Dillard
| Aug 1, 2016
| 4 min read
Why does cooperation evolve most often in monogamous animals?
The Shrinking Mitochondrion
Iain Johnston and Ben Williams
| May 1, 2016
| 4 min read
Scanning the mitochondrial genomes of thousands of species is beginning to shed light on why some genes were lost while others were retained.
What Lies Sleeping
Philippe Mourrain
| Mar 1, 2016
| 4 min read
Why can science still not define this most basic biological process?
The Ever-Transcendent Cell
John S. Torday
| Nov 1, 2014
| 6 min read
Deriving physiologic first principles
Digesting Dietary Data
Christopher Gardner and Michael Stanton
| Jun 1, 2014
| 6 min read
Why are there so many contradictory nutrition studies, and how can they be improved?
Ancient Life in the Information Age
Aaron David Goldman
| Mar 1, 2014
| 4 min read
What can bioinformatics and systems biology tell us about the ancestor of all living things?
How, If, and Why Species Form
Tim Rogers, Alan J. McKane, and Axel G. Rossberg
| Nov 1, 2013
| 4 min read
Biologists have struggled for centuries to properly define what constitutes a “species.” They may have been asking the wrong question—many smaller organisms might not form species at all.
Dating the Origin of Us
Ajit Varki
| Nov 1, 2013
| 5 min read
Theoretical anthropogeny seeks to understand how
Homo sapiens
rose to a position of global dominance.
Why Women Lose Fertility
Daniel Levitis and Alan Cohen
| Sep 1, 2013
| 5 min read
Mating behavior is an unlikely driver of women's reproductive aging.
Putting the Men in Menopause
Jon Stone
| Sep 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Can mating behavior explain the evolution of menopause in humans?
The Eye of the Finch
Andrew Dobson
| Aug 1, 2013
| 4 min read
Beaks did it for Darwin. Now, monitoring real-time evolution of bacteria that infects finch eyes reveals repeated, rapid evolution of an emerging avian pathogen in backyards throughout the U.S.
Why Insects Should Be in Your Diet
Aaron T. Dossey
| Feb 1, 2013
| 5 min read
Because of their high protein and fat content and their reproductive efficiency, insects hold great promise for thwarting an impending global food crisis.
The Pliable Brain
Christina Karns
| Sep 1, 2012
| 4 min read
Altered touch perception in deaf people may reveal individual differences in brain plasticity.
Who Are We Really?
Kieran Oâ??Doherty and Kieran Oâ??Doherty
| Mar 1, 2012
| 5 min read
Manipulating the human microbiome has ethical implications.
Ready for Prime Time
Dennis J. Selkoe and John C. Morris
| Feb 1, 2012
| 4 min read
Biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease are ready for widespread use in clinical trials.
Pitch Perfect
Josephine Johnston
| Jan 1, 2012
| 6 min read
Academic detailing has the potential to significantly improve clinical practice.
Puncturing the Myth
Geoffrey Burnstock
| Sep 1, 2011
| 5 min read
Purinergic signaling, not mystical energy, may explain how acupuncture works.
