The Nutshell

Three Amino Acids Improve Lipid Nanoparticle Therapy Delivery to Cells

Increasing the efficiency of LNPs as therapeutic vehicles offers promise for better mRNA-based and gene editing treatment success.  

Written byShelby Bradford, PhD
| 3 min read
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3D illustration of a light blue lipid nanoparticle pressed against a pink cell membrane. At the point where the two meet, 3D renditions of amino acids sit on the membrane. A white strand of RNA floats on the inside of the cell, delivered by the attached lipid nanoparticle. This photo represents how supplementing amino acids alongside lipid nanoparticles increases their delivery of cargo to cells.

Supplementing lipid nanoparticles with specific amino acids to mimic physiological cell metabolism enhanced gene editing and mRNA therapy cargo delivery in vivo.

Image credit:Emma Hyde/ScienceBrush Design, courtesy of Biohub
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Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are a popular platform for emerging gene editing and other cell-based therapies. Despite how well these miniscule vehicles transport their genetic cargo to cells in vitro, most have relatively low delivery rates in vivo.

Many approaches to improve this cellular handoff have focused on modifying the lipids of the LNP. However, researchers at Biohub, a nonprofit research organization, wondered how the environment that the cells lived in influenced their receptivity to LNPs. Most cell culture media used in research labs differ greatly from human or animal plasma, having greater concentrations of glucose and amino acids.

In a recent study published in Science Translational Medicine, the Biohub researchers discovered that supplementing cells grown in a physiologically relevant medium with amino acids improved LNP delivery in vivo.1

“By asking why LNPs perform so differently in the physiological milieu of the body, we found a surprisingly simple answer that could make a wide range of mRNA and gene editing therapies substantially more effective,” Daniel Zongjie Wang, a bioengineer at Biohub and study coauthor, said in a press statement.

The researchers first grew lung and colon epithelial cells in either standard cell culture media or liquid that was formulated to resemble human plasma. After one week, they treated the cells with LNPs that would delivery green fluorescent protein (GFP). The cells grown in physiologically similar medium showed decreased GFP expression compared to those grown in standard medium.

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Since environmental conditions influence cellular metabolism, which can in turn affect cells’ uptake of external material, the researchers investigated the metabolomic and transcriptomic changes in cells between the two growth mediums. Using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, they showed that the cells grown in the physiologically similar medium had lower concentrations of amino acids, especially methionine and arginine, compared to cells grown in standard medium. This paralleled the transcriptomics result: These cells showed decreased expression of amino acid metabolism genes.

To further assess if these metabolic changes influenced the efficacy of LNP delivery, the team added GFP-loaded LNPs to cells grown in physiologically relevant medium either with or without the addition of individual amino acids. The addition of amino acids doubled the LNP delivery to cells. The researchers selected the amino acids that improved LNP delivery the best—methionine, arginine, and serine—to use as a supplement in further studies.

They trialed this combined amino acid supplement for LNP delivery of luciferase, a luminescent compound that allows for in vivo imaging, in mice. The luminescent signal in mice treated with the amino acid supplement alongside the LNPs remained stronger through the study period compared to mice that only received the LNPs.

Finally, the team compared the delivery efficacy of therapeutic compounds in a mouse model of liver damage with and without amino acid supplementation. Mice that received amino acid supplementation alongside LNP delivery of an mRNA for growth hormone had an increased serum concentration of this hormone. This coincided with decreased liver necrosis and systemic biomarkers of liver damage.

To assess the delivery of gene editing materials, the team generated mice that expressed GFP in all tissues except red blood cells and hair. Then, they delivered a guide RNA against GFP and CRISPR-Cas9 materials in their LNP with or without amino acid supplementation via the trachea to target lung cells. By screening for the absence of GFP by flow cytometry and western blot, the researchers saw that cells from mice that did not receive the supplemented amino acids had a gene editing efficiency of 20 to 30 percent. Meanwhile, 85 to 90 percent of cells from mice that received the supplement showed loss of GFP expression, indicating that the LNPs successfully delivered the gene editing materials and that supplemented amino acids significantly improved delivery efficiency.

“Gene editing and mRNA-based therapies will play increasing roles in the medicine of the future, but they require LNPs to reach and enter cells,” said Shana Kelley, a study coauthor, bioengineer, and head of Biohub. “Any LNP formulation being developed today could potentially benefit from our approach.”

  1. Chen K, et al. Amino acid supplementation enhances in vivo efficacy of lipid nanoparticle–mediated mRNA delivery in preclinical models. Sci Transl Med. 2026;18(840):eadx4097.
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Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an Associate Editor at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in immunology and microbial pathogenesis from West Virginia University, where she studied neonatal responses to vaccination. She completed an AAAS Mass Media Fellowship at StateImpact Pennsylvania, and her writing has also appeared in Massive Science. Shelby participated in the 2023 flagship ComSciCon and volunteered with science outreach programs and Carnegie Science Center during graduate school. 

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