The Scientist Staff | Feb 15, 2004 | 1 min read
Courtesy of Claudina Aleman StevensonPostdoctoral Associations (PDAs) provide a clear voice for postdocs brought together by an issue, and they can solve real problems. Start a postdoc association as a collaboration; identify allies in seemingly unlikely places (faculty, administrators, and in the Dean's Office). Remaining positive and supportive builds and sustains momentum.- Claudina Aleman Stevenson, PhD, is a visiting scientist from NCI at Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston; and cha