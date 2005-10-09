Tools and Technology

Aileen Constans | Dec 4, 2005 | 1 min read

G-matrix Fourier transform (GFT) NMR, a technique developed several years ago for rapid collection of nuclear magnetic resonance data, has been used to determine the structures of eight proteins in less than a month.1 "People usually work for many months for one structure. And even a year is not unusual," says coauthor Thomas Szyperski of the University of Buffalo. [see related story, page 36]The work demonstrates for the first time that GFT NMR works on a "real world" scale, meaning a protein c