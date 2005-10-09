Tools and Technology

ADVERTISEMENT
Measuring Protein Concentrations in Live Cells
Sarah Rothman | Dec 4, 2005 | 2 min read
data that's essential for mathematical modeling of biological pathways.
Reconstructing Mammalian Cell Lineages
Aileen Constans | Dec 4, 2005 | 1 min read
Adult nematode worms contain 959 somatic cells, and thanks to Nobel laureate John Sulston and colleagues, scientists know the lineage of every one of them.
Mapping MAPK Activation
Aileen Constans | Dec 4, 2005 | 1 min read
are a hot topic these days.
Agilent Launches ChIP-on-Chip
Aileen Constans | Dec 4, 2005 | 1 min read
Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP), or location analysis, is an antibody-based method for identifying the segments of DNA recognized by a particular transcription factor in a native chromatin environment.
GFT NMR Proves Its Structural Genomics Mettle
Aileen Constans | Dec 4, 2005 | 1 min read
G-matrix Fourier transform (GFT) NMR, a technique developed several years ago for rapid collection of nuclear magnetic resonance data, has been used to determine the structures of eight proteins in less than a month.1 "People usually work for many months for one structure. And even a year is not unusual," says coauthor Thomas Szyperski of the University of Buffalo. [see related story, page 36]The work demonstrates for the first time that GFT NMR works on a "real world" scale, meaning a protein c
on Your Screen
Karen Heyman | Nov 20, 2005 | 2 min read
Brian Fisher, curator of entomology at the California Academy of Sciences, has such enthusiasm for ants, he can make you feel guilty over spraying the little devils in your kitchen.
Columns
JR Minkel | Nov 20, 2005 | 1 min read
Two independent groups have demonstrated a new method for purifying proteins that may offer a simpler, cheaper alternative to large-scale column purification.
Crystallography for Everyone
Bennett Daviss | Nov 20, 2005 | 1 min read
The Bruker AXS Smart Breeze X-ray crystallography system is an instrument that lives up to its name, says Bruker spokesperson Susan Byram.
A cDNA Library, Literally
Lissa Harris | Nov 20, 2005 | 2 min read
Geneticists subject to late-night bouts of inspiration generally have to write down their good ideas.
Blue-Light Special
Aileen Constans | Nov 6, 2005 | 1 min read
Researchers imaging DNA gels can put away their UV-protective gear.
Affordable Gel Image Analysis
Aileen Constans | Nov 6, 2005 | 1 min read
has just released the G:BOX, a modular image analysis system designed for a range of applications and budgets.
A Crystal Ball for Protein Separations?
Aileen Constans | Nov 6, 2005 | 2 min read
An interdisciplinary team at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, NY, has developed a computer program that uses protein structural information to predict how proteins separate on a chromatography column.1 "This is something that is usually done by trial and error, but in this case we've used information from the experiment to build a computer model that enables us to make that prediction," explains coauthor Curt Breneman, a computational chemist at RPI.The technique first takes exper
A Personal Microarray Scribe
Josh Roberts | Nov 6, 2005 | 1 min read
Foot soldiers in the "Omics revolution" have an ally in the BioOdyssey Calligrapher MiniArrayer, a new entry into the benchtop microarray printing arena from Bio-Rad Laboratories.
Genes Get a PiggyBac Ride
Lissa Harris | Nov 6, 2005 | 2 min read
they have been a boon to scientists.
Carbon Dating for Cells?
Jasmin Chua | Oct 23, 2005 | 2 min read
The cells in our body are continually replaced, especially those exposed to the harsher environments of the skin or intestine.
A Bone to Pick
Sarah Rothman | Oct 23, 2005 | 1 min read
A new tissue-engineering method tricks the body into growing its own bone grafts.
The Reagent Automat
Aileen Constans | Oct 9, 2005 | 1 min read
Courtesy of Eppendorf UKHungry scientists taking a trip to the vending machine for refreshments may soon find Taq polymerase and IPTG next to their Coke and M&Ms. Helena BioSciences of Sunderland, UK http://www.helena-biosciences.com has developed the Smartstore, a -20°C reagent-vending system for 40 Eppendorf and Fermentas reagents. The machine, which is accessed via a cashless "smartcard" that can also track inventory wirelessly, is offered free-of-charge to research institutes, and r
Tissue Microarrays Go Coreless
Graciela Flores | Oct 9, 2005 | 2 min read
To study tissue samples from multiple patients, researchers use tissue microarrays (TMAs), a technology in which hundreds of tissue cores are arranged on a single glass slide for analysis by immunostaining or in situ hybridization.
Mission: RNAi
Lissa Harris | Oct 9, 2005 | 1 min read
Most commercially available reagents for RNAi are synthetic oligos, which can yield good results with immortalized cell lines but are less effective in hard-to-transfect primary cells.
Simplify Your Sera with MARS
Josh Roberts | Oct 9, 2005 | 1 min read
With just a few protein comprising 85% to 90% of human serum, low-abundance components can be difficult to identify by mass spectrometry.
