Saying Goodbye
Eugene Garfield | Apr 1, 2008 | 5 min read
Joshua Lederberg (1925—2008) was one of the most influential scientists of the 20th century, and my good friend.
Most Highly Cited
Karen Hopkin(khopkin@the-scientist.com) | Oct 23, 2005 | 6 min read
When he was a boy, Eugene Garfield lived across the street from a branch of the New York Public Library.
The Future of Citation Analysis
Jeffrey Perkel(jperkel@the-scientist.com) | Oct 23, 2005 | 5 min read
has grown dramatically in size and influence. The database has expanded from 1.4 million citations in 1964 to 550 million today.
Top 10 Papers Published...
The Scientist Staff | Oct 23, 2005 | 1 min read
Top 10 Papers Published...Source Thomson Scientificin the last 2 years, in the last 10 years and of all time
