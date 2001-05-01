Tue, 01 May 2001 00:00:00 GMT

Joseph Mcpartlin | Mar 9, 2003 | 3 min read

Courtesy of Joseph McPartlin 1. In the age of nanofluidics, the 24-hour urine collection may seem a curiosity, though much depends in metabolic studies on the accuracy of collecting these specimens. In an account worthy of Italian satirist Dario Fo, the authors Turner and Merlis1 recount the sources of errors during collections. They also compare working with human subjects to an enormous game of chess, and quote George Eliot's Felix Holt: Fancy what a game of chess would be if all the chess