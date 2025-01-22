the-scientist Logo
Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration
| 1 min read
Explore how researchers use organoids to understand tissue regeneration and develop novel therapies.
Learn How Researchers Advance Targeted Drug Development
| 1 min read
Discover How Molecular Techniques Help Researchers Understand Wound Formation and Infection
| 1 min read

Ebook

Discover How Protein Sequencing Evolves to Accelerate Research

The Future of Protein Sequencing

Conceptual 3D image of AI powered biopharma research and discovery, showing a microchip inside a medicinal capsule.

Transforming Biopharma Research Through Artificial Intelligence 

A conceptual illustration of scissors, which represents a CRISPR-Cas9 complex, cutting a DNA molecule.

Cell Engineering 101: Editing with CRISPR

Neurons with neurofibrillary tangles made of tau protein and amyloid-beta plaque.

Neurodegenerative Disease Markers and Detection Methods

Vector illustration of researchers and doctors investigating gastrointestinal disorder detection and treatment.

Detecting Gastrointestinal Pathogens with Molecular Diagnostics 

Discover How Immunoassays Deliver Protein Biomarker Research Solutions

Protein Biomarker Research Solutions

Artificial intelligence concept image

Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence

A conceptual illustration of a few red-colored human silhouettes interspersed among many blue-colored silhouettes.

Sexually Transmitted Infections: The Silent Epidemic

An illustration of pink cancer cells attached to a blue surface.

Delving Deeper: Advancing Cancer Research with Molecular Analysis

Pharmaceutical manufacturing facility

GMP-Grade Streamlines Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

A blue T cell attacks a blue cancer cell

Characterizing Cancer via the Immune Response

Extracellular vesicle cross-section showing internal and external components

Exploring Extracellular Vesicles: Biomarkers and Beyond

An illustration of a chromosome with a yellow-colored mutation.

Unraveling Rare and Inherited Diseases with Genetic Technologies

T-cell targeting cancer cells

Cell-Based Assays for Immuno-Oncology

Discover What Digital PCR Can Do Across a Wide Range of Applications

Digital PCR Applications

Futuristic low poly-style image of DNA coming out of a pill

The Promise and Power of Pharmacogenomics

Digital gears on a future tech background

Enhancing Efficiency in the Clinical Research Laboratory

Discover How Levitation Technology Enables Better Cell Samples and New Discoveries

Optimizing Sample Preparation for Cellular Research 

An illustration of multicolored DNA bands on a gel after Sanger sequencing.

The Sequencing Revolution

A microplate with pink or blue solution in different wells.

High Throughput Screening Models Ramp up Lead Discovery

Trending

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

Image of people clinking glasses with various alcoholic beverages at a table.

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Multimedia

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Products

Product News

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

